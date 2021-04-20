Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That is it from this game! We have a double-header on 21st April, 2021. The first game is between Punjab and Hyderabad in Chennai. Do join us for that at 1530 local (1000 GMT). The second game is between Kolkata and Chennai in Mumbai. Do join us for that at 1930 local (1400 GMT). Till then, take care and cheers!
Amit Mishra is named the MAN OF THE MATCH. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that he tried to execute his plans and it paid off. Mentions that he looks to pick the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya and he used his variations accordingly. Further says that he did not think that he will bat as he was confident that their batsmen will chase this total.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says that he is happy with the result. Adds that they needed to get off to a good start to chase this total. Mentions that Dhawan played very well. Further says that Amit Mishra's bowling brought them back into the game. Praises Lalit Yadav for his calm batting. Finishes by saying that, they have learned that wickets in hand are key while chasing totals.
Shikhar Dhawan, who is wearing the Orange Cap is down for a chat. He says that this wicket was very different from the one at Wankhede. Adds that they looked to keep wickets in hand, as they knew that bowling towards the end would be very difficult due to the dew.
Earlier in the first innings, Mumbai batsmen did not get off to a great start as they lost Quinton de Kock early. The partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma was crucial for them. Rohit Sharma was going well and was playing attacking shots but when he fell the collapse started for Mumbai. From 76/3, it became 84/6. The star with the ball was the old fox, Amit Mishra, he picked up 3 wickets and rattled Mumbai. Ishan Kishan and Jayant Yadav's partnership helped them reach close to 140.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says that they could have batted well in the middle overs. Adds that it has happened frequently and need to change it. Further adds that Delhi bowled really well and kept picking important wickets. Informs that his hamstring is fine and he should be fine soon.
Spinners bowled very well for Mumbai. Jayant Yadav picked up Shaw and put the pressure at the beginning. Rahul Chahar continued his great form and picked up the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan. Pollard rolled his arm over and Smith got out just when he was looking set. Boult was great once again and gave away just 23 in his 4 overs. Bumrah bowled a couple of no balls in the penultimate over and that didn't help their cause. Despite their good bowling, the total was too low to defend.
Delhi started off badly as they lost Shaw early. But then Smith and Dhawan stitched a very good partnership. Smith was looking good and was anchoring the innings but got out to Kieron Pollard. Dhawan carried on his good form and scored 45 valuable runs. But he fell just when he was looking to up the ante. Pant too fell shortly after a while looking to take on Bumrah. They were a few tense moments towards the end but Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav saw them through. They planned their chase very well on this sticky wicket.
It has been a great victory for Delhi. They did well to hold their nerves. It got a bit tense towards the end, but Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav did well to seal the chase for them.
19.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! What an anti-climatic end to the match! Pollard bowls a full toss and Shimron Hetmyer looks to finish it in style. But ends up hitting to mid off. But hold on, the full toss was so high that it was given a no ball. DELHI WIN BY 6 WICKETS!!
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Scores are level! Length ball, but wide outside off. Enough room for Shimron Hetmyer, who is not wearing his helmet by the way, to cut it to the point fence.
Who will bowl the last over? Kieron Pollard it is.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through square leg for a single.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Yadav flicks it through square leg for a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Hetmyer lofts it over mid off but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards long off where Pollard takes the catch but does not matter as it was a Free Hit. The batsmen take a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Full delivery on off, Yadav hits it towards long off for a single. Bumrah again oversteps as the third umpire calls it a no ball.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Hetmyer plays it towards covers for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Yadav pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards the fielder where Krunal Pandya takes a catch. The batsmen cross ends.
18.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Slower yorker outside off, Yadav looks to swing at it but misses it. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Bumrah oversteps!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Yadav flicks it through square leg for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Full delivery on off, Hetmyer pushes it uppishly back towards the bowler where Boult tries to take the catch but it goes through his hands towards long off for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hetmyer looks to drive but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Quinton de Kock appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head. Mumbai don't have any reviews left. Good decision by the umpire, there was no bat on that one.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great way to get off the mark and that is a very crucial boundary for Delhi! Excellent shot! Full delivery on off, Hetmyer lofts it over covers for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Yadav drives it through point for a single.
Review time! Mumbai have taken the review for LBW. Nothing on Ultra Edge here. It is just pitching outside leg. It will be not out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg! Yorker on leg, Yadav looks to dig it out but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Mumbai review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is pitching outside leg. Mumbai lose the review.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Yadav guides it towards third man for a single.
Who will come out now? Shimron Hetmyer it is.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bumrah gets his first wicket! Slower delivery on middle, Pant looks to play the scoop shot but gets a top edge. It goes towards fine leg where Krunal Pandya takes a comfortable catch.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pant looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short delivery outside off, Pant lets it go.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Yadav drives it through mid on for a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery on middle, Yadav looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over short fine leg for a boundary.
Who will bowl now? Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Yadav pulls it through square leg for a run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Pant looks to play the reverse sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. The batsmen take a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Slower delivery on middle, Pant lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full again on off, Pant hits it to mid off.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pant pushes it back towards the bowler.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on leg, Pant looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes besides the pitch. Yadav wants a single but Pant does well to send him back. Boult picks the ball and goes for a direct hit at his end but misses it.
Trent Boult is back on.
