Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Can Delhi chase it down? It's a low total but Mumbai has been exceptional with the ball. Also, Delhi batters have not yet played at this ground so it would be interesting to see how they approach it. An exciting period of play coming your way, don't go anywhere...
Amit Mishra is down for an interview. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that he looked to bowl well and that is why he got wickets. Mentions that Hardik Pandya would go for big runs and he bowled to him accordingly. Further says that their batsmen should be able to chase down this total.
Delhi were great with the ball. They picked up de Kock early and right when a partnership was building, Amit Mishra came in and brought them back on the track. Lalit Yadav bowled very well in the middle overs and so did Ashwin. Stoinis too had a good spell in the Powerplay. Rabada was expensive in his first over, but came back strongly at the death and kept things tight. Avesh Khan continued to impress in this season. They would be mighty pleased with the way they have performed.
Mumbai's batting was poor. Quinton de Kock fell early and then Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship. But once they fell, the rest of the batters fell quickly. Pollard and Hardik had no answers to Amit Mishra, whereas Krunal Pandya fell to Lalit Yadav. Ishan Kishan looked to take the innings deep but got out just when it was the right time to accelerate. In the end, they managed to get to a below-par score.
Great performance by Delhi with the ball. They kept things tight and picked up wickets at critical moments. Mumbai had a poor day with the blade.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Bumrah looks to swing at it but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen cross ends. MUMBAI END WITH 137/9!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Boult pushes it back towards the bowler where Avesh misfields and concedes a single.
Trent Boult is last man in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Khan gets his second wicket! Full toss on off, Chahar looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Rishabh Pant takes a good catch.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off, Chahar looks to scoop but gets it off the pads.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Length delivery on middle, Chahar lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Can he finish strong for Mumbai?
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Bumrah flicks it through square leg for a single.
Can Delhi finish the innings well? Avesh Khan (1-0-8-1) to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Bumrah guides it towards third man for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is out to bat now.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Rabada gets his first wicket! Length delivery on middle, Yadav looks to play the paddle scoop but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards the bowler where Jayant Yadav takes a simple catch.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Yadav looks to pull but misses it.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Chahar flicks it through square leg for a run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Yadav guides it towards third man for a single.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Yadav lofts it over mid on. Shikhar Dhawan at long on does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Jayant pushes it towards mid off for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Chahar punches it through point for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Chahar drives it to covers.
Rahul Chahar is the new man in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mishra gets his fourth wicket! Full delivery on off, Kishan looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge and gets bowled. Just when he was looking set to go big, Mishra gets him.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery on off, Yadav guides it towards point for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Yadav drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
Change. Amit Mishra is on now. 3-0-19-3 for him so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Yadav guides it towards third man for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Jayant flicks it to mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Yadav defends it to covers.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Kishan guides it towards short third man where Ashwin fumbles and concedes a single.
Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack. He went for 14 in his first over.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on leg, Kishan pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Kishan drives it to covers.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Yadav flicks it through square leg. Two runs taken. 13 runs from the over. Good over for Mumbai!
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Jayant drives it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Loopy delivery on middle, Yadav flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Kishan pushes it towards point for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Kishan guides it to point.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Tossed up delivery on off, Kishan lofts it over long off for a maximum.
