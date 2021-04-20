Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sensational Sharma! He's that one alright! Length ball, on the stumps. Rohit Sharma has probably made his mind about going big, he backs away to the leg side, takes a couple of steps down the track and then smokes it over long on.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length delivery, just outside off. Rohit Sharma looks to punch it but misses.
4.3 overs (3 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Yadav punches it past covers. The fielder gives it a chase and cuts it down just before it reaches the ropes. 3 runs taken.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav waits for it and then runs it down to the third man fence.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Pushed to covers.
Kagiso Rabada is into the attack.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better! A one-handed maximum! Tossed up, on off. Rohit Sharma leans into it and hits it inside out over the extra cover fence. His bottom hand comes off the bat but he still clears the rope.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma comes down the track and punches it to covers.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He missed the sweep shot in the last over of Ashwin but not here! Full ball, on the stumps. Rohit Sharma gets low and sweeps it towards the fine leg fence.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Yadav punches it uppishly to long on for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to covers.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yadav gets his first boundary thanks to a thick outside edge! Loopy ball, outside off. Yadav goes for the drive but gets the thick outside edge. The ball runs past short third man and to the ropes.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary of the last ball, but it is still a good over for Delhi! Low full toss, outside off. Rohit Sharma gets under it and drills it past the extra cover fielder and to the ropes. 7 runs and a wicket from the over.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball this time. It lands on a length, outside off. Yadav shuffles across and pushes it wide of mid on for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller this time, right on the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav stays in his crease and pushes it to point for nothing.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length, just outside off. Rohit Sharma runs it down to third man for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it past covers and gets off the mark.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman in.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Marcus Stoinis strikes and gets the dangerous Quinton de Kock! This was a poor ball and Quinton de Kock would be disappointed with the way he has got out here. Short of a length and outside off. Quinton de Kock doesn't move his feet and goes for the drive. Ends up getting the edge to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, who takes it with ease.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, down the leg side. Quinton de Kock works it down to short fine leg for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Clipped away to mid-wicket for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Rohit Sharma misses his sweep and gets hit on the pads. Ashwin puts in a strong appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The ball was probably sliding down leg stump.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Carrom ball, lands on a length, on the stumps. Sharma taps it to covers. Quinton de Kock wants a single but he is sent back by his skipper.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Sharma goes for the sweep but fails to get any bat on it.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a flatter ball, on the pads. De Kock misses his flick and is rapped on the pads. The ball rolls away and they sneak in a leg bye.
Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Full ball, on the pads. Sharma clips it towards the mid-wicket fence but once again, Shimron Hetmyer runs across and puts in a dive to stop it. Just two runs there.
0.5 over (0 Run) Hit on the pads, but probably going over the stumps! Length delivery, lands on off and nips back in. It goes through the bat-pad gap and hits Rohit Sharma high on the back. Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant put in an appeal but the umpire doesn't give it. They decide not to review it.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Shimron Hetmyer does well in the deep! Full ball, on the pads. Rohit Sharma flicks it towards the mid-wicket fence. Shimron Hetmyer runs across and cuts it off before it reaches the boundary. Two runs taken.
0.3 over (1 Run) Nicely cut away for a single! Short and outside off. De Kock cuts it to deep point.
0.2 over (1 Run) Mumbai and Rohit Sharma are underway! Similar length, just a bit wider outside off. Tapped towards short third man for a quick single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Lands a length ball, just outside off. Rohit Sharma taps it to covers.
We are all set to begin. The Delhi players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will open the innings for Mumbai. Marcus Stoinis will start the proceedings for Delhi.
Kagiso Rabada is down for an interview. He says that he wants to get into the groove as he was playing ODIs back home against Pakistan. Adds that Mumbai is a quality side and we need to play better against them. Mentions that this surface is holding up a bit but it is difficult to get an idea about it. Further says that batting in the middle overs is difficult.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer (IN FOR CHRIS WOAKES), Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra (IN FOR LUKMAN MERIWALA), Avesh Khan.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav (IN FOR ADAM MILNE), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says that they did not think too much about the toss. Adds that they would have batted first. Informs that Meriwala and Chris Woakes are not playing, Hetmyer and Amit Mishra come in.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai skipper, informs that there is one change, Adam Milne misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Adds that dew plays a factor towards the end of the game and that the pitch looks a bit drier. Says that one needs to focus on the basics to do well on such a pitch.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Mumbai win the toss and elect to bat first!
Pitch Report - Matthew Hayden is down with the pitch report. He says that the pitch looks similar. Adds that the off pace deliveries will be quite successful. Says that batters have to work really hard and that he would want to bat first on this wicket.
It is a rematch between the finalists from last year! Yes, it is time for Mumbai to take on Delhi at the Chepauk Stadium. Mumbai would look to improve their batting in the death overs. Delhi may look to play Nortje in this game. Will Delhi get their revenge or will Mumbai get over them once again? Your guess is as good as ours! With that, a warm welcome to our coverage. Stay tuned for toss and team updates...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Mumbai Indians are 46/1. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live score, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.