Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Around off and short, Dhawan cuts it to deep point and keeps the strike. Delhi are 95/0 and need just another 60 off the remaining 10 overs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Shaw comes down the track and mistimes it. It is Shaw's day as this one falls short of long on.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On off, milked to long off for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Shaw hits it uppishly but away from the bowler for one.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! A tough chance but Gill might feel he should have taken that! Tossed up on off, Shaw hits it over long off. Gill at long off, jumps, gets his hands to it but it bursts through it and goes over the ropes.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Dhawan runs it down to third man for a run.
Change! Varun Chakaravarthy is back for his 3rd. 2-0-14-0 from him so far.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle and off, Dhawan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Just 3 off the over. An over without a boundary. A rarity in this innings.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle, Shaw works it behind square on the leg side for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Dhawan sweeps it with the spin to deep square leg for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Another cut but once again to point.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside off, Dhawan cuts it but finds point.
Bowling change! Sunil Narine returns. Went for 14 in his first over.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Dhawan tucks it to the on side.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Shaw blocks it to see off the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! A typical pace bowler's response. Shaw ducks under it.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw continues to toil with the Kolkata bowlers. He is putting them under the sword! Full around off, int he slot. Shaw punches it over mid off for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single towards long on.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs keep leaking and Kolkata are unable to find a way to stop this leakage! Length delivery around off, Dhawan just uses deft touch and runs it down fine down the third man for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR SHAW! What an innings this has been! What a turnaround in performance this has been from the young man. Dropped from the national side after a poor outing in Australia but he has gone back to the domestic circuit, toiled hard, regained his form, and now he is taking this league by storm. On the pads, Shaw flicks it to the leg side and gets a single to bring up a fantastic fifty.
Time-Out! Delhi are steamrolling this chase with Shaw tormenting Kolkata bowlers. Dhawan too is slowly joining the party. The body language of the Kolkata players already looks like a side that has thrown in the towel. They need to find a way to make a way back in this game and if they are to change the result of this game, they need something magical.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed to point.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flat and just outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but mistimes it on the off side.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Dropped short, Dhawan pulls it wide of deep square leg and scampers back for two.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A single now and Shaw moves to 49. Short and just outside off, Shaw punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, punched to long off for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Dhawan looks to cut. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to short third man on the bounce.
A demoralizing Powerplay for Kolkata. Can Kolkata comeback in this game post the Powerplay? Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl the first post Powerplay over!
5.6 overs (0 Run) No, he can't! Excellent over from Pat. Just a run. He bangs the last ball short. Shaw sits under it. 88 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Takes the single now as he tucks this shortish ball towards mid-wicket. Just a run from the over. Will Shaw ruin it for Cummins now?
5.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Length and around middle, Dhawan work it towards the leg side. Thinks for a single but they opt against it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Dhawan blocks it.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, pushed to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, drilled but straight to point.
