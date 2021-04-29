Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper, starts by saying that Shaw is a talented player and if you give him confidence, players like him can do wonders. Tells that they were trying to increase the run rate and he told Shaw to not play anything fancy. Adds that they were thinking about the net run rate because the game was done by 12th or 13th over. Says that Lalit is an all-rounder and he has done well. Says they just tell the youngsters to enjoy the game. Adds that he is enjoying the captaincy and smiles and says that if they keep winning, it will be better.
Shikhar Dhawan is caught for a chat. He is not the Orange Cap holder as well. He says Prithvi was playing well and it was fun to watch. Tells they were getting runs easily so he did not take risks. Adds if he was younger, he might have tried to match Shaw's performance but now he is experienced and plays his role. Dhawan says he has made conscious efforts to take risks and says he has tried to learn, to be smart and he knows when to take those risks. Dhawan adds that he enjoys playing under Ponting's coaching and tells the team is like a family and Ponting makes sure to take care of everyone including the net bowlers.
Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata skipper, says they are very disappointed and admits they were slow off the blocks and did not bat well. Tells that when a player like Shaw gets going it is difficult to stop. Adds his innings showed how far off the mark they were on this pitch. Morgan says they have struggled to combine all three departments and win the game. Admits that they were poor in all facets of the game today. Tells Mavi bowled 4 on the trot in the last game and they wanted to build on his confidence but did not happen. Adds that they need to be honest in the dressing room and it is important as otherwise, it would be masking over the issues. Morgan says they have talent but tells talent only gets you so far and one needs to perform.
Delhi bowled well most of the innings. Lalit and Axar were superb in their spells and got two apiece. Stoinis bowled one over and managed to get a scalp. Avesh was good in his 4 overs too. Rabada and Ishant failed to get their names in the wickets column and leaked a few runs but Shaw made the mockery of the total while chasing to thump Kolkata.
Earlier in the game, on the back of Russell's blitz, Kolkata managed to cross 150. They didn't start well. In the middle overs, Gill played a handy inning but he needed to play a few big shots. When he tried, he perished. A mini-collapse happened as Morgan and Narine fell in the same over, with both failing to open their account. However, Russell smashed a few biggies to help the team get to a decent score on the board.
You got to feel for the opposition bowlers. Shaw just never let them get in the rhythm. He went after the bowlers from the word go and didn't let them settle. Mavi went for 25 in his first over. The others too got the hammering. Cummins was the only one who managed to get in the wickets column as he took 3 but they all came too little too late for his side.
Chasing the total, Shaw started with a bang. He smashed 6 boundaries in the first over itself and set the tone. The shoulders of the opposition players went down from that very moment and they never recovered as Shaw continued to take the bowlers apart. He reached to his half ton in 18 balls and just kept going. Dhawan partnered him well and apart from playing a few classy drives, was happy to get Shaw on strike. And once Shaw got the strike, the destination for the ball was either boundary or six. Dhawan fell and Shaw too failed to close the game. Pant played a couple of big shots before getting dismissed. Eventually, Stoinis hit the winning runs to bag two points for the team.
Sensational run chase from Delhi and they are back on the winning track. The target wasn't a big one but the way Shaw started, it never looked as if Kolkata were ever in the game. Cummins did get 3 wickets but they came very late. And in the end, the knock from Shaw just blew them away. A scintillating performance from Delhi.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will do it! Comprehensive win for Delhi. Full on middle, Stoinis swings it towards mid on but it goes off the inner half of his bvat towards fine leg for a boundary. DELHI WIN BY 7 WICKETS AND 21 BALLS TO SPARE!
16.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off on a length. Stoinis swings but connects with thin air.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball around off, Stoinis slaps it through covers and gets a brace. Just 3 needed now for a win.
Will Mavi get another over? After getting smashed for 6 boundaries in the over, we haven't got a look at him. Morgan has gone with Krishna.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Hetmyer tucks it to short mid-wicket. Cummins finishes with 3/24 from his 4! He can have a smile about it but in the grand scheme of things, it does not matter.
Three down! Shimron Hetmyer is in now.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pant looks to finish it with a bang and hurry but departs! Something to smile about for Mavi who has had a bad game. Fullish around off, Pant looks to go downtown against Cummins. He does not time it well and hits it straight down the throat of long on. Mavi there stays inside the advertising cushion and takes the catch. Cummins gets his third!
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! Fuller around off, Pant creams it through covers for a boundary.
Another review! This time by Kolkata. It is for a catch against Pant.
15.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball has missed the bat and clipped the shoulder on its way to the keeper. Cummins knew it but it was a hopeful review from Morgan. Slowish bumper from Cummins! Rishabh looks to play but is surprised by the bounce on it. It kisses his shoulder and goes to the keeper. The Kolkata players appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Cummins turns his back but Morgan reviews it. Replays find that it misses the bat and clipped the shoulder.
Who is in next? It is Marcus Stoinis.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins has something to smile about. End of a fabulous knock from Shaw. He has played a ripper and we all know he deserves the Man of the Match award for this. He was looking to finish this game quickly so that his team could boost their run rate but in looking to do so, he has perished. Short ball around off, Shaw looks to slam it over on the off side. He lost his shape and control as he looks to hit it. He slices it in the air. Rana keeps his eyes on the ball and dives to take a good catch.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Shaw blocks it.
