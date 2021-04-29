Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The last ball spoils the over. Loopy ball outside off, DK gets down and drags it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Good bowling from Axar. Just 3 off the over so far. On the pads, DK looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pad.
14.4 overs (1 Run) One more single. On off, Russell pokes it to the off side and gets to the other end.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to mid on for a quick run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flat again and around middle, punched to deep cover for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, played back to the bowler.
Time-Out! Kolkata continue to blow hot and cold while Delhi have comeback stronger after their defeat. Pant has been very good with his bowling changes, field placements and overall tactics so far. He will hope that his bowlers can continue this good work and finish the innings strongly with the ball. Kolkata have failed to get out of their 2nd gear in this game. Gill took his time but never accelerated. The onus now is on Russell and DK to give their side a grandstand finish and have a fighting total on board.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped to deep cover for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length and around off and middle, Rabada has rolled his fingers on this one. Russell goes for the pull but makes no connection.
13.4 overs (1 Run) One more single! Shortish and around off, Karthik hops and pokes it towards backward point. A single taken
13.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, driven to long on for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, DK pokes it through point to open his account.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, punched to mid off.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Avesh strikes. Set Gill has been sent packing. Another fine catch from Smith. Gill once again has played a very slow knock and when it was time for him to go big, he has fallen. He once again makes room. The bowler follows him and serves him a full ball. Gill goes for the slog on the leg side but he miscues it off the toe end. The ball goes to the right of Smith. The Aussie moves that side swiftly to pouch the chance. Half the side for Kolkata back in the hut.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! Very full and around off, Russell jams it to id off and takes one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer down the leg side. Russell sits under it. Russell is surprised that this is not called wide.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed down to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Aroound off, poked to point for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Gill makes room. Avesh follows him. The length ball is pushed down to long on for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely yorker around middle, Russell keeps it out. Just 3 off the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short and just outside off, it was the slower one. Russell goes for the pull but makes no connection. They think for the review as Pant was appealing. Didn't go for it eventually. Good call as replay showed there wasn't any wood.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Short and just around off, Shubhman taps it towards cover and takes one. Good running this time.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, Gill looks to work it on the leg side but the ball takes the outer half and goes to the off side.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Russell is off the mark. A high toss. He is caught by surprise as he works it to mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Gill would've been walking home! Full and around off, he chips it to mid off. It goes to Smith on the bounce. They go for the single. Smith has a shy at the non-striker's end. He misses. Gill was a goner had he hit.
Bowling change! Kagiso Rabada is back on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flat and short outside off. Russell looks to stand and deliver but misses.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Russell flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
Who is in at 6? Here's birthday boy, Andre Russell. His team is in a massive trouble.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Golden duck for Narine and the ploy to send him before Karthik and Russell falls flat on the face. Silver duck for number 4, followed by a golden duck to number 5. What a comeback this has been for Lalit. 2 wickets and a catch already in this game. Floated delivery on middle and off. He gets some purchase off the surface. It spins a little bit away from Narine. He looks to play but misses. Lalit does not as he hits the off stump.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Darted fuller on middle, Gill turns it to the on side for one.
Kolkata losing the track here. Sunil Narine walks in next.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Lalit's impressive game continues as he sends back the Kolkata skipper for a silver duck. Very good catch from Smith and he has made it look easy. Good captaincy from Pant too as he has persisted with Lalit and is spot on with his field placement too. Tossed up on middle, Morgan looks to go inside-out over extra cover. He does not time it well. Smith in the deep there covers a lot of distance to his right and takes a good catch.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Gill clips it in front of square on the leg side for one.
