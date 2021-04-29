Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tripathi ends the over well for Kolkata. A gorgeous drive through the covers. Full and wide outside off, Rahul creams it through the covers and finds the fence.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off, played to id on for nothing. Just 3 from the over so far.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss, driven back to the bowler. Avesh uses his feet to stop.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Tripathi is underway! Short and around off, Tripathi moves inside the crease and looks to paddle it. Fails to make the best of connection as it goes to short fine leg. Single taken.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and just around off, Gill comes down the track and looks to punch. Mistimes it to to mid off.
Change from both ends. Avesh Khan is into the attack now. He has been impressive so far this season. Let's see how he fares this evening.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the successful over from Axar. On the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Flat and just around off, pushed to the off side.
Rahul Tripathi walks out at number 3!
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Axar gets his man next ball. Terrific bowling. He tossses the ball up and bowls it wide, Rana jumps out of the crease trying to hammer it over long off. The ball spins away from him and he cannot make a connection. Pant, behind the sticks, does the rest. Excellent comeback from Axar.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! Axar floats this one around off and middle, Rana switches hands and slams it over point for a biggie. That is some shot.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Fired on the pads, clipped to sqaure leg for a run.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and around middle, Gill tucks it to the on side.
Bowling change. Spin into the attack for the first time this evening. Axar Patel is on now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Length and on middle, Gill works it towards mid-wicket and calls for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, Gill blocks.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Gill. Ishant bowls this one short and around off, Gill advances down and smacks it through mid off for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed on the off side for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just around off, Gill dabs it on the off side and takes a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and just outside off, punched to mid off for one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and just outside off, poked to deep point for one. 6 off the 2nd over.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a good response from the batsman. A slower one from Rabada, this one is on a shortish length and it is just outside of, Rana pulls it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another lovely ball. A yorker this time. Rana manages to dig it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) That'a jaffa! Length and just around off, it moves just a hint. Rana stays on the back foot and tries to poke it towards third man. Misses. Lucky not to edge it behind.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, pushed to point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Rabada starts with a length ball around off, Gill pushes it to the right side of mid off for a single.
Who will operate from the other end first up? It will be Kagiso Rabada!
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end! Very good first over from Ishant. Just outside off on a length, Rana taps it to point.
0.5 over (1 Run) Another ball on the pads, Gill this time flicks it to deep square leg and gets to the other end. 4 singles in the over so far.
0.4 over (0 Run) Missed out! That was down the leg side and Gill could only flick it to the man at short fine leg.
0.3 over (1 Run) On middle, Rana tucks it to deep square leg for one.
0.2 over (1 Run) Gill is up and running too. Good length and just outside off, Gill pokes it towards backward point and calls for a quick single. There is a direct hit at the striker's end but Rana was well in.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rana and Kolkata are underway! A length ball around middle, Rana tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
Time to get going! The Delhi players make their way out to the center, following the two umpires. Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana will open the batting for Kolkata. Ishant Sharma will take the ball first up. All set. Here we go...
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata skipper, starts by saying that he has struggled for form. Adds it was nice to get some runs in the last game. Wants to continue his form now. Tells that they are unchanged.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav (In for Amit Mishra), Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.
Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper, says that there might be some dew and hence the decision to bowl first. Feels the wicket for now looks dry and they want to make use of the conditions. Informs that Mishra has a shoulder injury and he misses out. Lalit Yadav replces him.
TOSS - Both the skippers are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in Pant's favor. Delhi will BOWL FIRST!
Hello and welcome to the second game of the double-header day. It is the battle between sides who arrive in this game on the back of contrasting results. Delhi fell agonizingly short against Bangalore while Kolkata thumped Punjab to break their losing spree. Where's this one heading? Will Pant's side be able to get back to the winning ways or will captain Morgan lead the pack to consecutive wins? We will find out soon. Stay around for the toss and team updates.
