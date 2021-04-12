Delhi Capitals got their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign off to a winning start as they defeated three-time champions Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets on Saturday. On Monday, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a series of videos of Delhi Capitals' star grooving to the beats of popular Tamil Song 'Vaathi Coming' during a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot. In the videos, Dhawan, Steve Smith, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin all can be seen dancing to the song from the movie 'Master'.

"Who danced better Swipe and comment with your answers @steve_smith49 @rishabpant @rashwin99 @chriswoakes @ajinkyarahane @delhicapitals," Dhawan captioned the post on Instagram.

Fans gave mixed replies as there were many who thought it was Australia's Steve Smith who danced better while others went with Chris Woakes.