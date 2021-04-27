DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Finish Powerplay Strongly As Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal
DC vs RCB IPL live score 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal departed on back-to-back deliveries as DC bowlers got their team off to an amazing start.
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captained by Virat Kohli in Match 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL )at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 27. For DC, Ishant Sharma came in for Ravichandran Ashwin while RCB included Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams in place of Navdeep Saini and Dan Christian. Both teams have registered four wins each in their five games so far this season after some authoritative all-round display in previous matches. RCB's four-game win streak was broken by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Kohli's men down to a Ravindra Jadeja-show by 69 runs to suffer their first loss of the season. DC, on the other hand, are coming off from a thrilling Super-Over-win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) which helped their win their fourth match in IPL 2021. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 20:09 (IST)Six!Seems like the world's biggest stadium is not big enough for Maxwell.Hits a huge six off Axar. RCB 55/2 in 7.4 overs.
- 20:07 (IST)Six!11 runs coming off the seventh over.Maxwell hit Mishra for a huge six to break the shackles. RCB 47/2 in 7 overs.
- 20:02 (IST)Powerplay Ends!End of powerplay as RCB reach 36/2.Patidar and Maxwell are in the middle and will look to stitch a partnership after losing the openers early.
- 19:59 (IST)Four!Maxwell punches one on the off-side off Avesh Khan for a four.Some respite from the tight DC bowling. RCB 35/2 in 5.2 overs.
- 19:58 (IST)DC On Top!DC bowlers have put RCB on the backfoot with impeccable lines and lengths.RCB are struggling here at 31/2 in 5.1 overs.
- 19:52 (IST)Wicket!Ishant Sharma now castles Padikkal for 17 runs to give DC back-to-back wickets.RCB in a spot of bother at 30/2 in 3.1 overs.
- 19:50 (IST)Wicket!RCB lose captain Kohli, who plays one onto his stumps from Avesh Khan.Good start by the youngster. RCB 30/1 in 3 overs.
- 19:43 (IST)Four!Padikkal dispatches on off the hips for a boundary against Ishant.RCB 23/0 in 2.4 overs.
- 19:42 (IST)Dropped!Axar drops a tough chance to get rid of Padikkal at mid-on.A huge let-off.
- 19:39 (IST)Four!That's a Kohli-special!RCB captain leans into a leg-side flick off Rabada to get going. 15/0 in 1.5 overs.
- 19:37 (IST)Four!2nd Kagiso Rabada ball is guided down the leg side for a four by Padikkal.That's a strong-looking start from RCB. 10/0 in 1.2 overs.
- 19:34 (IST)Four!Devdutt Padikkal lifts one on the off-side for a sweet-timed boundary.DC 5/0 in 0.4 overs.
- 19:33 (IST)Ishant Sharma Seaming!Ishant Sharma has started brilliantly with some movement off the deck.1/0 in 0.3 balls.
- 19:30 (IST)We Are Underway!RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are in the middle to face DC's Ishant Sharma, who is playing his first match.Let the match begin!
- 19:15 (IST)RCB Playing XI!RCB fielding a strong side.
- 19:14 (IST)DC Playing XI!DC side features Ishant Sharma today.
- 19:04 (IST)Changes!DC- Ishant Sharma comes in for Ravichandran AshwinRCB- Rajat Patidar, Daniel Sams come in place of Navdeep Saini and Dan Christian
- 19:01 (IST)DC Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First!DC have won the toss and will bowl first in Match 22 against RCB.
- 18:55 (IST)Pitch Report!!According to Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen, the pitch is expected to turn again and assist spinners.Dew factor going to be huge against tonight.
- 18:52 (IST)DC On Their Way!DC players are on their way to the stadium.
- 18:48 (IST)Dew Factor!With dew being a huge factor in Ahmedabad, will it be a win-toss and bowl first combination again?
- 18:27 (IST)Venue Stats!A total of 6 T20 matches have been played so farBatting First- 3Batting Second- 3Average 1st innings score- 174Average 2nd innings score- 166
- 18:11 (IST)Chris Woakes Speaks!DC player Chris Woakes spoke about the current situation.
- 17:56 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to Match 22 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.DC won their last game against SRH in a Super-Over thriller while RCB lost their first this season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).With both teams tied on four wins each so far, a cracker of a game can be expected to unfold at the world's biggest stadium. Stay tuned for more match updates!