Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captained by Virat Kohli in Match 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL )at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 27. For DC, Ishant Sharma came in for Ravichandran Ashwin while RCB included Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams in place of Navdeep Saini and Dan Christian. Both teams have registered four wins each in their five games so far this season after some authoritative all-round display in previous matches. RCB's four-game win streak was broken by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Kohli's men down to a Ravindra Jadeja-show by 69 runs to suffer their first loss of the season. DC, on the other hand, are coming off from a thrilling Super-Over-win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) which helped their win their fourth match in IPL 2021. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 22 Live Cricket Score Between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.