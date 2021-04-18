Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan 92 Powers DC To Comfortable Win In Big Chase vs Punjab Kings
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals chased down 197 with six wickets and more than an over to spare as they beat Punjab Kings on Sunday.
IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan hit 92 off 49 deliveries against Punjab Kings.© BCCI/IPL
Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Punjab with 69 off 36 balls while his opening partner and skipper K L Rahul made 61 off 51 balls, taking them to 195 for four. In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target rather comfortably in 18.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 92 off 49 balls.
More to follow...
