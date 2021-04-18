Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Punjab with 69 off 36 balls while his opening partner and skipper K L Rahul made 61 off 51 balls, taking them to 195 for four. In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target rather comfortably in 18.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 92 off 49 balls.

More to follow...