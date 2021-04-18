Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams will want to return back to winnings ways after losing their second matches in the tournament. DC lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) while PBKS lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rishabh Pant led DC from the front with a well made fifty while KL Rahul showed that class is permanent in the first two games. With both team eager for a win, an enticing contest awaits fans in Mumbai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

