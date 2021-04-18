Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams are coming after suffering defeats in their respective last games and would like to turn things around. While Delhi lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets, Punjab Kings were thoroughly outplayed by Chennai Super Kings, losing by six wickets. While Rishabh Pant did come good with the bat, scoring his first fifty of the season, one of his decisions as captain in their clash against RR came under the scanner as he didn't complete the full quota of his most-experienced bowler Ravichandran Ashwin even as DC defended a low total. He will be eager to put things right when he takes the field, and the availability of Anrich Nortje, one of the top wicket takers in the last edition, will surely boost his confidence going into the match.

Here are the players who could get the job done for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan

After top scoring for Delhi capitals in their opening match, Shikhar Dhawan couldn't repeat the same magic in the second game. Despite that, he is the leading run-scorer for the side in this edition of IPL with 94 runs from two matches. Being a senior batsman, the onus of giving his side a solid start will once again be on him and given his IPL track record he is more likely to succeed.

Anrich Nortje

The South African speedster has joined the squad after returning three negative tests for COVID-19 after being tested positive earlier. Last year, he came in as a replacement for Chris Woakes and combined with Kagiso Rabada to form one of the most potent attacks of the season. He picked up 22 wickets from 16 matches in IPL 2020. In Chennai, his ability to extract bounce off the surface and his slower delivers could be tough nuts to crack for Punjab Kings batsmen.

Marcus Stoinis

After two quiet outings Stoinis is surely expected to come good soon and given his all-round capabilities, Delhi Capitals would ideally want him to repeat the magic from the last year where he excelled with both bat and ball. Stoinis scored 352 runs and also picked up 13 wickets from 17 matches in IPL 2020. Stoinis provides a much-needed balance to the Delhi Capitals side and DC will hope he lives up to his billing.