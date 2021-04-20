DC vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Score: Avesh Khan Removes Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma Going Strong
DC vs MI IPL Live Score 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: DC struck twice with the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav early on in the innings, but Rohit Sharma stood strong.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI brought Jayant Yadav in place of Adam Milne, while DC include Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra in their squad replacing Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala. The Rohit Sharma-led side is high on confidence after two successive victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after they lost the IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand captained DC back on the winning track against Punjab Kings (PBKS) through a fine Shikhar Dhawan innings of 92 runs. DC will also be looking to avenge their IPL 2020 finals defeat to MI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 13 Live Cricket Score Between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
- 20:20 (IST)Wicket!Amit Mishra gets his second wicket of the over, dismissing Hardik Pandya for a golden duck. Mishra looped one again and enticed the batsman to hit the ball in the air. The spin-web worked.MI tottering at 77/4 in nine overs.
- 20:17 (IST)Wicket!Amit Mishra gets the wicket of Rohit Sharma for 44 runs as MI lose way with three wickets down inside 10 overs.
- 20:16 (IST)Rohit Showing Class!Rohit Sharma reaches his highest score this year, 44 runs through a comfortable cut shot for four off Amit Mishra.
- 20:10 (IST)Wicket!Avesh Khan comes back strongly on the last ball of the innings to get rid of in-form Suryakumar Yadav for 24 runs.MI 67/2 after seven overs. Lalit Yadav to start the eighth over.
- 20:09 (IST)Four And A Six!Rohit Sharma greets Avesh Khan with a four and a huge six on the leg side.No stopping Sharma now.
- 20:04 (IST)Powerplay Ends - Timeout!MI rallying behind Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav with a 46 run-partnership after an early Quinton de Kock-wicket.MI 55/1 after six overs.
- 20:00 (IST)Back-TO-Back Fours!SKY hits Amit Mishra for two consecutive fours on either side of the pitch. Yadav is looking ominous here.Partnership of 45 runs between Rohit Sharma and SKY in no time.
- 19:56 (IST)Six!Rohit Sharma hits a towering six over Rabada's head, a statement indeed.One of the most authoritative shot yet.
- 19:55 (IST)A SKY-Show!Suryakumar Yadav is timing the ball as if he has been in the middle since last night. A clever and an intentional nick off Rabada towards the third-man region followed by a drive for three runs.
- 19:53 (IST)One-Handed Six!Rohit Sharma hits Ashwin inside out over the deep cover boundary for a huge six. Sharma did it with only one hand. Incredible. MI 31/1 after four overs.
- 19:52 (IST)Two Fours!Despite Ashwin's mind games against Sharma and Yadav, both batsmen showcased their temperament with boundaries against the spinner.
- 19:48 (IST)Four, MI 16/1 After 3 Overs!Suryakumar Yadav gets into the act with a four through the covers. DC are on top with de Kock's early wicket for only two runs.
- 19:43 (IST)Wicket!Marcus Stoinis gets a reward for bowling a perfect cutter to De Kock who departs for only two runs in four balls. MI 9/1 after 2.1 overs.
- 19:40 (IST)LBW Appeal!R Ashwin and Pant discuss taking the turned down appeal against Rohit Sharma upstairs. Pant dismisses it.
- 19:38 (IST)R Ashwin To Bowl The 2nd!R Ashwin to bowl the next over to de Kock. MI 6/0 at the end of the first over.
- 19:36 (IST)LBW Appeal Turned Down!A serious-looking appeal from Marcus Stoinis for an LBW shout against MI captain Rohit Sharma. Nothing from the umpire, probably due to the height factor.
- 19:34 (IST)MI Start Safe!MI openers have started safely with two runs in three balls against Stoinis.
- 19:31 (IST)Marcus Stoinis To Start Proceedings!DC's Marcus Stoinis to start proceedings against Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Game On!
- 19:29 (IST)Looking Back At IPL 2020 Final!In a repeat of last year's final, MI take on DC in Chennai. When they faced each other last in IPL 2020 final, Rohit Sharma played a beautiful 68-run knock while opposition captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant also registered half-centuries. Can Sharma and Pant repeat their heroics? We will wait and watch as players come out in the middle!
- 19:17 (IST)R Ashwin Stat!R Ashwin has taken 21 wickets against Mumbai Indians and has dismissed Rohit Sharma twice.
- 19:12 (IST)MI XI!MI bring Jayant Yadav in place of Adam Milne in their playing XI.
- 19:11 (IST)DC XI!DC have brought in Hetmyer and Mishra for today's match.
- 19:06 (IST)Changes!MI have brought Jayant Yadav replacing Adam Milne, while DC include Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra in their squad in place of Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala.
- 19:01 (IST)MI Win Toss, Opt to Bat First!MI captain has won the toss and elected to bat first against
- 18:53 (IST)First For Delhi!Delhi Capitals are playing their first match in Chennai in this year's tournament.
- 18:50 (IST)Pitch Report!Matthew Hayden has described this pitch as a "two-paced wicket. He has sounded alert on the slower balls that are possibly going to be wicket-taking deliveries again.
- 18:46 (IST)DC On Their Way!Masked up DC are on their way to the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
- 18:32 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to Match 13 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in a repeat of last year's grand finale.