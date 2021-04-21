Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Tuesday. Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4/24) spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsmen to restrict them to sub-par 137 for 9 and Delhi chased the target with five balls to spare on Tuesday. "Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.