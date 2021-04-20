With 186 runs form three matches, Shikhar Dhawan sits at the top of the scorers' list in IPL 2021 and he will have to adapt to a change in conditions as Delhi Capitals (DC) have moved from the batting friendly wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to more challenging pitches at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Prithvi Shaw, Dhawan's opening partner, has been among the runs as well, returning scores of 72, 2 and 32 so far. Together, the Delhi opening batsmen will be a massive first hurdle for Mumbai Indians, notwithstanding the presence of seasoned campaigners Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the side. The middle order of Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Lalit Yadav has been relatively untested and that is an area Mumbai could look to exploit on Tuesday.

Here are the Delhi Capitals players to watch out for

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan bulldozed Punjab Kings bowlers as he raced away for 92 off just 49 balls with 13 fours and 2 sixes, and in the process made short work of Punjab's 195 for 4 as DC overhauled that total with 10 balls to spare.

Dhawan had scored 85 in DC's season opener against Chennai Super Kings and together with Shaw he has formed one of the most successful opening partnerships this season.

Prithvi Shaw

Shaw doesn't look anything like who he was last season when he struggled to buy a run. He admitted that getting dropped from India's Test team made him work hard on his technique, which was exposed by his DC coach Ricky Ponting moments before Mitchell Starc did it on the field in the first Australia Test last year, and the results are there to show.

After finishing as the highest scorer ever in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season, Shaw has started IPL 2021 with a bang, smashing 106 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 176.66.

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has been one of the surprise packages for Delhi this season. Picked ahead of more experienced pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, both of whom are yet to attain match fitness, Avesh has picked up six wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 7.33 runs per over.

Among his victims are Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni, David Miller and Nicholas Pooran and he is adept with the new ball and old.