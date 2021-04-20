Delhi Capitals' new skipper Rishabh Pant will have to put his best foot forward if he has to take down the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI). Pant, who is enjoying a purple patch in his cricketing career, picked up a peculiar nickname for himself - Spider-Pant - during India's successful tour of Australia earlier this year. Ahead of their match against MI on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals couldn't have had a better way to describe the fixture. Sharing a snap of Pant in Spiderman costume and Rohit Sharma looking like the Hitman that he is, the team's Twitter handle put out a post that read, "Some not-so-fictional superheroes will take the field tonight. Get ready for #DCvMI #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @RishabhPant17."

Fans applauded DC's creativity with hearts and thumbs-up emojis and in no time, the tweet had garnered more than 4,500 likes.

Responding to the post, a Twitter used posted a picture of the two skippers in Indian jersey and captioned it "Brothers" with a heart eye emoji.

"Koi be jeete......love them both," a cricket enthusiast wrote in the comment section.

"All the best! Waiting to see Gabbar's batting today. @SDhawan25," a DC fan said.

"Spiderman is winning this one," predicted a DC fan.

Pant earned the nickname of 'Spider-Pant' during India's successful tour of Australia that concluded earlier this year. As a wicketkeeper, the 23-year-old Delhi lad was heard singing 'Spiderman-Spiderman' to distract the Aussie batters. On the other hand, MI captain Rohit Sharma, who is known for his on-field exploits, is referred to as Hitman.

Delhi and Mumbai are placed at the third and fourth place in IPL table, respectively, with four-point each.