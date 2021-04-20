DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals Spin A "Spiderman vs Hitman" Web Against Mumbai Indians
DC vs MI: As Delhi Capitals get ready to take on five-time IPL champions MI on Tuesday night, the former's tweet perfectly describes what fans can expect.
Delhi Capitals' new skipper Rishabh Pant will have to put his best foot forward if he has to take down the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI). Pant, who is enjoying a purple patch in his cricketing career, picked up a peculiar nickname for himself - Spider-Pant - during India's successful tour of Australia earlier this year. Ahead of their match against MI on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals couldn't have had a better way to describe the fixture. Sharing a snap of Pant in Spiderman costume and Rohit Sharma looking like the Hitman that he is, the team's Twitter handle put out a post that read, "Some not-so-fictional superheroes will take the field tonight. Get ready for #DCvMI #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @RishabhPant17."
Some not-so-fictional superheroes will take the field tonight— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
Get ready for #DCvMI #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/MWPfB27B7f
Fans applauded DC's creativity with hearts and thumbs-up emojis and in no time, the tweet had garnered more than 4,500 likes.
Responding to the post, a Twitter used posted a picture of the two skippers in Indian jersey and captioned it "Brothers" with a heart eye emoji.
Brothers pic.twitter.com/SkOmOvy5GL— Adi (@Rohitianadi45) April 20, 2021
"Koi be jeete......love them both," a cricket enthusiast wrote in the comment section.
Koi be jeete......love them both....#HITMAN #rishabpant— Raj Maity (@raj_maity) April 20, 2021
"All the best! Waiting to see Gabbar's batting today. @SDhawan25," a DC fan said.
"Spiderman is winning this one," predicted a DC fan.
Spiderman is winning this one— Sathwik Reddy (@BunnyWayne_) April 20, 2021
Pant earned the nickname of 'Spider-Pant' during India's successful tour of Australia that concluded earlier this year. As a wicketkeeper, the 23-year-old Delhi lad was heard singing 'Spiderman-Spiderman' to distract the Aussie batters. On the other hand, MI captain Rohit Sharma, who is known for his on-field exploits, is referred to as Hitman.
Delhi and Mumbai are placed at the third and fourth place in IPL table, respectively, with four-point each.