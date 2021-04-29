Story ProgressBack to home
DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi Steady Kolkata Knight Riders After Early Wicket
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR batsman Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi steady ship after losing opener Nitish Rana early to Axar Patel against DC.
DC vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill looked in good touch.© Twitte/Kolkata Knight Riders
Last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on April 29. KKR went into the match unchanged from their last victorious encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets while DC made one change and brought Lalit Yadav into the side in place of Amit Mishra. Both teams possess epic firepower in all departments of the game and players like Andre Russell, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan have the capability to win matches single-handedly. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 25 Live Cricket Score Between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Match 25, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 29, 2021
Play In Progress
DC
KKR
74/2 (10.1)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.27
% chance to win
DC 58%
KKR 42%
Batsman
Shubman Gill
38 (31)
Eoin Morgan
0* (1)
Bowler
Lalit Yadav
12/0 (2.1)
Marcus Stoinis
7/1 (1)
- 20:16 (IST)Wicket!Tripathi tries one too many as he scoops one in the air on the off-side to be caught for 19 runs off 17 balls.KKR 69/2 after 9.3 overs.
- 20:14 (IST)Four!Tripathi edges one off Stoinis to get a lucky four behind the wicket.KKR 69/1 after 9.2 overs.
- 20:10 (IST)KKR 65/1 In 9!Lalit Yadav gives away seven runs in his second over as Gill and Tripathi go steady.KKR 65/1 in 9 overs.
- 20:07 (IST)Six!Gill dispatches Patel from outside the off for a huge six towards the mid-wicket region.KKR 58/1 in 8 overs.
- 20:00 (IST)Powerplay Ends!Gill gets a lifeline as Rabada couldn't reach a tough chance skied high just outside the mid-on boundary. 4 runs.KKR 45/1 after 6 overs.
- 19:57 (IST)Four!Gill places a full toss towards the off-side cover boundary for a delightful four off Ishant Sharma.KKR 38/1 after 5.2 overs.
- 19:55 (IST)KKR 32/1 After 5!Avesh Khan gives away seven runs in his first over. Tripathi hits four on his last ball to ruin a good over.KKR maintaining a slow run-rate.
- 19:49 (IST)Wicket!Rana steps out on the very next ball and gets bamboozled by a quicker one, stumped by Pant.KKR 25/1 after 3.4 overs.
- 19:47 (IST)Six!Nitish Rana reverse sweeps Axar Patel for a huge six on the leg-side.The audacity of that shot, wow! KKR 25/0 in 3.3 overs.
- 19:43 (IST)Four!Gill breaks shackles. Hits one straight for four off Sharma.KKR 17/0 in 2.4 overs.
- 19:42 (IST)Singles & Doubles!KKR openers relying on singles and doubles at the moment.13/0 in 2.3 overs.
- 19:39 (IST)Four!Rana hits first four of the game. Pulls one off the hips towards the mid-wicket region.KKR 9/0 in 1.5 overs.
- 19:37 (IST)Cautious Start!Rabada bowling similar lines and lengths.KKR openers starting cautiously. 5/0 in 1.3 overs.
- 19:34 (IST)KKR 4/0 After 1!Ishant Sharma keeps things tight in the first over.KKR 4/0 after the first over.
- 19:32 (IST)Steady Start!KKR openers off to a steady start.3 runs in the first 3 balls.
- 19:30 (IST)We Are Underway!KKR openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill are out in the middle to face DC's Ishant Sharma.Game On!
- 19:15 (IST)KKR Playing XI!KKR field an unchanged side from their last winnings game vs PBKS.
- 19:14 (IST)DC Playing XI!DC have brought in Lalit Yadav in place of Amit Mishra.
- 19:05 (IST)Changes!KKR- Unchanged from their last gameDC- One changeIn- Lalit YadavOut- Amit Mishra
- 19:02 (IST)DC Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First!DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
- 18:46 (IST)DC On Their Way!DC players on their way to the stadium to face KKR.
- 18:42 (IST)Pitch ReportKevin Pietersen looked at the pitch and found similarities between today's surface and the one's played on before. He pointed out the presence of grass near the danger zone which he reckons has been laid out to protect the surface over the long tournament. One game had dew, one witnessed a sandstorm and the other had no dew.The captains will have to think carefully before taking a decision.
- 18:30 (IST)Will Chakravarthy Shine Today?Varun Chakravarthy's mystery bowling will have to be on top for KKR today.
- 18:00 (IST)Good Evening And Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome all to Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad.DC have four wins in six games while KKR are struggling with only two victories in six matches.DC lost their last game by just one-run versus Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while KKR came out victorious against Punjab Kings (PBKS) BY five wickets.With enough firepower in both line-ups, we can expect a cracker of a match. Stay tuned for further match updates!
