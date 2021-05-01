After a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign, David Warner was on Saturday removed as the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper. The decision didn't go down well with many fans. The 2016 champions SRH announced that Kane Williamson will be replacing Warner with immediate effect and that they will make changes to their overseas combination starting Sunday when they face Rajasthan Royals. Warner has been one of the most consistent performers for SRH and one of IPL's leading scorers. He has scored in excess of 500 runs in each of the last six seasons and won the Orange Cap thrice between 2015 and 2019 - more than any other player in IPL's history.

SRH won their only title under Warner's leadership and understandably fans have a special place for him, and they took to Twitter to lend their support.

Warner deserves better treatment man. He is in the top 5 all time greats of the league.



SRH qualified to KOs in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 under him.

Just 4-5 games didn't go well and he gets ditched. — Sai Krishna (@SaiKingkohli) May 1, 2021

the disrespect Warner gets is unreal. absolute freak. Insane stats. one of the greats of the IPL. pic.twitter.com/GTTbkOCVQ1 — Archit. (@IndianJoeyy) May 1, 2021

When all the hopes were down, he was the biggest hope for SRH and won matches single-handedly from nowhere. Still get left out of the team for two bad games despite carrying the team throughout their history.



It's the loss of SRH, not Warner. pic.twitter.com/5TcBDFzY8D — DW31 FOREVER (@jersey_no_46) May 1, 2021

one bad season isn't going to change his legacy in the IPL.



Warner came back strong after sandpaper-gate and he will come back strong from this too. pic.twitter.com/BAHcx2kq2i — Sia (@fcbsiaaa) May 1, 2021

#Warner #SunrisersHyderabad This man deserves to keep the position, dont know wether he gave up willingly, sunrisers are in lack of strong supporting players , the team itself is held by just 4 of them , warner, kane williamson, johny bairstow, rasheed khan. All the best new cap pic.twitter.com/i8bcM4ibNH — Aakash Simson (@champ_is_here25) May 1, 2021

Fans questioned the SRH management's decision to take away captaincy from Warner as he was not the only reason for team's poor run so far.

Warner became SRH skipper in 2015 and during his four stints at the helm in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2020, SRH made the playoffs thrice and went all the way in 2016.

Warner is the most successful overseas batsman in the history of IPL with 5,447 runs from 148 matches at an average of 42.22 and strike rate of 140.13. He is the only IPL player to smash 50 half-centuries in in the tournament.