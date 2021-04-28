CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: Sam Curran Removes Jonny Bairstow To Give Chennai Super Kings First Breakthrough
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started well but soon lost the latter to Sam Curran in the fourth over of the innings.
Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were asked to bowl by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner, who won the toss and opted to bat first in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Delhi on April 28. CSK brought in Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi in place of Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir while SRH also made two changes, bringing in Sandeep Sharma and Manish Pandey in place of Abhishek Sharma and Virat Singh. CSK are placed second in the points table through a four-game winning streak after losing their openers against Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets. On the other hand, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with four defeats in five games, having secured their only win against Punjab Kings (PBKS). (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 23 Live Cricket Score Between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Feroz Shah Stadium, Delhi.
- 20:04 (IST)Powerplay!Balanced start for both teams.
- 20:00 (IST)Powerplay Ends!SRH reach 39/1 after 6 overs.A decent start to the SRH innings but the batters will look to increase run-rate once the spinners come on.
- 19:57 (IST)Four!A backfoot punch on the up by Pandey against Curran for four.The Karnataka player is looking good here.
- 19:56 (IST)SRH 32/1 After 5!SRH 32/1 in five overs.A good start to the innings but Sam Curran's wicket has put the game back in balance.
- 19:53 (IST)Four!Manish Pandey hits Chahar for a authoritative cut-shot for a four.SRH 30/1 in 4.1 overs.
- 19:49 (IST)Wicket!Curran gets rid of Bairstow as the latter tries to dispatch a short ball towards the leg-side.SRH 22/1 after 3.2 overs.
- 19:45 (IST)SRH 20/0 After 3!SRH are looking solid with no wickets loss in 3 overs.We can expect the spinners in action soon from MSD.
- 19:43 (IST)Four!Jonny hits an off-side length ball towards the mid-wicket region for a four.SRH 18/0 in 2.3 overs.
- 19:42 (IST)Four!Warner dispatches Chahar over the covers boundary for a four.Finally, the shackles are broken in the third over. SRH 13/0 in 2.1 overs.
- 19:41 (IST)SRH 9/0 in 2!A tight start from CSK bowlers. Giving no room whatsoever to the batters.Curran gives away only 5 runs.
- 19:38 (IST)Curran Into The Attack!Sam Curran into the attack now.MSD has been showing a lot of confidence in the all-rounder.
- 19:36 (IST)SRH 3/0 After 1!SRH start steady with three runs for no loss at the end of the first over.Chahar bowled a tight line there, swinging the ball both ways.
- 19:34 (IST)Bairstow Dropped!MS Dhoni drops Bairstow on the second ball of the innings down the leg-side off Chahar.What a let-off! SRH 2/0 in 0.2 overs.
- 19:30 (IST)We Are Underway!SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner make way into the middle to face CSK's Deepak Chahar.Match On!
- 19:10 (IST)SRH Playing XI!SRH name a dependable playing XI for this game.
- 19:09 (IST)CSK Playing XI!CSK field a strong-looking starting XI.
- 19:04 (IST)Changes!SRH:Out- Abhishek Sharma and Virat SinghIn- Sandeep Sharma and Manish PandeyCSK:Out- Dwayne Bravo and Imran TahirIn- Lungi Ngidi and Moeen Ali
- 19:01 (IST)SRH Win Toss, Opt To Bat First!SRH have won the toss and elected to bat first.
- 19:00 (IST)Two Key SRH Men!SRH skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson practising together ahead of the game.
- 18:58 (IST)CSK On Their Way!Masked up CSK players on their way to the stadium.
- 18:55 (IST)Pitch Report!!According to Anjum Chopra, this green wicket should be a good batting surface with dew expected post 8 pm tonight.Upto the captains to decide whether to bowl or bat first.
- 18:49 (IST)Behrendorff Available!CSK's Jason Behrendorff will be available for selection today. Will MSD include him in the playing XI?
- 18:15 (IST)SRH's Rashid Khan!SRH's Rashid Khan will be a key player against CSK tonight.
- 18:14 (IST)CSK Training!CSK players training hard before SRH fixture.
- 18:00 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome all to Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi.CSK are on a four-match winning streak while SRH have only one win under their belt which came in the last game.As both teams are looking to uphold their winning momentum, this fixture promises to be a mouth-watering contest. Stay tuned for further matches updates!