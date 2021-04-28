Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Delhi on Wednesday. CSK have won four matches on the trot and are second on the IPL 2021 points table with eight points. On the other hand, SRH have managed to win just one out of their first five games this season and are currently last on the table. The MS Dhoni-led outfit outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last fixture thanks to all-round brilliance by Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 36 runs in an over off Harshal Patel. On the other hand, SRH suffered a heart breaking defeat to Delhi Capitals as they lost the Super Over on Sunday.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will be played on April 28, Wednesday.

Which stadium will host the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match begin?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming for Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming for Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on ndtvsports.com

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)