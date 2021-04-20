Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is not just good with both bat and ball, but is also a live-wire in the field. Apart from taking two wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Jadeja also took four catches in the deep as CSK won their second match in a row in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Jadeja failed with the bat on Monday, but he made his presence felt with the ball and on the field, and after he took Jaydev Unadkat's catch at sweeper cover, he brought out an animated celebration.

Jadeja held up four fingers to indicate the number of catches he took, before doing a little "call me" action and a little jig.

Watch Jadeja's celebration here:

Jadeja's performance took Twitter by storm.

"Sir Jadeja be like: "CSK ka gunda hoon main," wrote one user, referring to an ad featuring Rahul Dravid.

"Ravindra Jadeja is literally running around the whole ground, smiling like a kid while chasing the ball. How can someone be filled with so much energy and enthusiasm," wrote another user.

Guess who... Sir Ravindra Jadeja.. @imjadeja Man! u r Everywhere in the field. I've never seen a player like u.. God Bless. — KRISHH (@krishoffl) April 19, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja is literally running around the whole ground, smiling like a kid while chasing the ball. How can someone be filled with so much energy and enthusiasm. — Heisenberg (@internetumpire) April 19, 2021

Not a meme, just Sir Ravindra Jadeja's field positions in a match! pic.twitter.com/j0sdqqkDCr — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 19, 2021

SIR JADEJA is Everywhere pic.twitter.com/rwKXXRoXJ3 — Chennai Super Kings FC (@TeamSuperKings) April 19, 2021

Apart from his fielding heroics, Jadeja turned the momentum in CSK's favour, dismissing Royals' top-scorer on the night, Jos Buttler, with a peach of a delivery.

While no batsman made a significant individual score for CSK, fast cameos from Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo powered them to 188/9.

Rajasthan Royals then suffered an epic collapse in the middle overs, as Jadeja and Moeen Ali shared five wickets between them in the space of four overs and eventually finished at 143/9.