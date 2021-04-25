Ravindra Jadeja put in a stunning individual performance as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs to go top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. Jadeja smashed 36 off the final over to take CSK to a total of 191/4 after they opted to bat. He then followed it up with a brilliant bowling performance of 3/13, including the big wickets of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. As if that was not enough, Jadeja also effected the run-out of Dan Christian with a brilliant direct hit.

As he single-handedly ended RCB's unbeaten streak, Twitter was left in awe of his brilliant performance.

RCB captain Virat Kohli, who also leads the Indian national team, hailed Jadeja despite his brilliant performance coming against his team.

I have believed in @imjadeja a lot. I am happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and in the field. When he plays well, it opens up so many options not just for #CSK but for #TeamIndia also: @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/GvmQR1Tgk3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

"Not for nothing we call him Gary Jadeja. Sheer brilliance," tweeted India head coach Ravi Shastri.

"There is nothing baapu @imjadeja can't do! Well done csk on winning consecutive matches at wankhede," wrote former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

There is nothing baapu @imjadeja can't do! Well done csk on winning consecutive matches at wankhede #jadeja — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 25, 2021

"Sir Jadeja," wrote former India batsman Aakash Chopra, and even got a response from Everton footballer Yannick Bolasie.

"One of the best all-round performances one will ever see in a T20 game. So good to see @ChennaiIPL in ominous form and doing so well," Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

Sir Jadeja today.

One of the best all-round performances one will ever see in a T20 game. So good to see @ChennaiIPL in ominous form and doing so well #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/53vzNBrIBZ — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 25, 2021

Jadeja's 36 in the last over - the joint-highest by any batsman in an over in the IPL along with Chris Gayle against the now defunct Kochi Tuskers - helped him finish with a score of 62 off 28 deliveries. His knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes.