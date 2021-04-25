Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim for the No. 1 position on the IPL 2021 Points Table when they take on the table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to taste defeat in the tournament this season. CSK held their nerve against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after in the face of a lower-order assault and won by 18 runs to stay unbeaten in three consecutive matches. RCB, on the other hand, are yet to be conquered in the tournament and come into this match with a four-match winning streak. Devdutt Padikkal's maiden IPL century was the cherry on the cake for the Virat Kohli-led side in their last match where they thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets. Deepak Chahar has struck with the new ball under lights in the Poweplay but he and CSK will have to be at the top of their game against an RCB line-up comprising on Kohli, Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 19 Live Updates Between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai