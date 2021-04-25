Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be the first game of a double-header on Sunday. RCB lead the points table after having won all their games so far this season. They currently have a two-point advantage over Chennai Super Kings, who have won three games after beginning their campaign with a defeat. However, CSK are also in good form after having won the previous three games with relative ease.

Here are some RCB players who can have a major impact on the match:

Devdutt Padikkal

Having enjoyed a good season in 2020, the left-handed opener got off to a tough start in 2021. Padikkal missed the first game as he was quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, before being thrown into the deep end on tough pitches at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, the move to Mumbai seems to have rejuvenated Padikkal as he smashed his maiden IPL century in his first game at the Wankhede. Padikkal seems to have taken on an even more aggressive form than his brilliant debut season and he will come into the game in red-hot form.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj played well in RCB's first three games without many rewards. He took two wickets in the games in Chennai, but his economy rate has significantly improved. After moving to Mumbai he took full advantage of the swing on offer early in the game, and like Deepak Chahar at CSK, grabbed early wickets to help dismantle the Rajasthan Royals top order in his first game at the Wankhede.

Siraj will be looking to have an impact in the Powerplay once again and unsettle the CSK top order that has powered them to most of their wins this season so far.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell was one of the few batsmen who really shone through on the slow tracks in Chennai, scoring two half-centuries and chipping in with another key knock in his three games there. Due to the brilliance of RCB openers Padikkal and captain Virat Kohli, he has not got a chance to play at the Wankhede yet.

However, with a better, batting-friendly pitch on offer, Maxwell can be a huge game-changer for RCB. The big-hitting Australian is expected to play a key role in the middle overs against CSK.