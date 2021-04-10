Chennai Super Kings begin their IPL 2021 season with a clash against the runners-up from last season, Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK finished sixth in IPL 2020 and missed out on a playoffs berth for the first time in their history. However, with the return of Suresh Raina, who missed the last season due to personal reasons, their hopes are rekindled. New additions of Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali will also help. Led by the charismatic MS Dhoni, CSK will look for a change of fortunes and aim for a playoffs berth and eventually a fourth IPL title.

Here are the CSK players to watch out for in the clash

Suresh Raina

Raina returns to his favourite IPL team after missing the last season due to personal reasons when the league was held in the UAE. He brings with himself valuable IPL experience with 5368 runs from 193 IPL matches.

Raina has been part of multiple IPL-winning CSK teams and knows well to navigate through all kinds of match situations.

At No. 3, Raina can play the perfect anchor in the CSK line-up and allow the likes of Gowtham, Moeen and Sam Curran the freedom to play their shots.

Ravindra Jadeja

CSK's star all-rounder also returns after a long injury break. Jadeja has been out of action since sustaining an injury during India's tour of Australia 2020-21. However, Jadeja began his rehab in the lead-up to the IPL and he is set to take his place in the CSK line-up.

He was one of the standout performers for the team last season, hitting 232 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 171.85 with one half-century.

He wasn't very impressive with the ball, though, picking up just six wickets - an aspect he will look to improve on.

Sam Curran

Curran has been a superstar for CSK ever since his inclusion into the team. With 281 runs from 23 matches, and 186 of these coming in the last season, at a strike rate of 143.36 Curran has been a vital cog in the CSK lower middle-order.

His ability to swing the new ball and bowl well at the death makes him a potent all-rounder, as the record of 23 wickets from as many matches shows.

The big-hitter from Surrey could be gold dust for CSK on the easy-paced tracks at the Wankhede and the team would expect some sixes off his bat towards the end of the innings.