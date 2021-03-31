Cheteshwar Pujara may be known for his stoic defensive game and grinding the best bowlers to the ground with his patient batting, but as he hit the nets with his new Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings, he threw caution to the wind, taking on a new aggressive approach that is needed for the shortest format of the game. In a video shared on Twitter, Pujara, batting with a higher bat-lift than he does in Tests, was seen timing the ball to performance as he smashed aerial shots to all sides of the field against net bowlers and the throwdown specialist.

Watch the video here:

Twitter users were impressed by Pujara's new avatar.

"40 ball hundred loading," one user wrote in response to the video.

"Stance badla hua lag raha hai (The stance looks different)," wrote another.

"That last ball six was gorgeous. Hopefully it won't affect his Test career. Go well Pujji," another user commented.

"Wow, @cheteshwar1 changed his stance, more uplift of a bat, may be that's the way to go for hard hitting in shorter formats, can't wait to see him, hope @msdhoni_7781 gives him the chance to prove his worth," wrote another.

"Playing lofted shots ... Very excited to see him in the playing 11," tweeted a user.

40 ball hundred loading - CRICFAN #DCian (@flickofkohli_18) March 30, 2021

Stance badla hua lag raha hai - Msdian NP (@its_np13) March 30, 2021

That last ball six was gorgeous. Hopefully it won't affect his Test career. Go well Pujji. - Akshat Abhishek (@akshatabhishek0) March 31, 2021

Wow, @cheteshwar1 changed his stance, more uplift of a bat, may be that's the way to go for hard hitting in shorter formats, can't wait to see him, hope @msdhoni_7781 gives him the chance to prove his worth - vlskumar (@vlskumar2) March 30, 2021

Playing lofted shots ... Very excited to see him in the playing 11 - Rohan Yadav (@RohanYa64151584) March 30, 2021

Pujara was picked up by CSK for his base price of Rs 50 lakh in the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2021.

Considered a Test specialist for India, he does not feature for the national team in the shorter formats.

He last played an IPL game in 2014.

Promoted

"I think it is a change of mindset switching from the Test format to the IPL and you just need to switch the gears as early as possible. So, I feel it is the mental aspect which changes quickly with good preparation I am really hopeful that I'll do well in the IPL," Pujara had said about joining CSK and playing in the IPL.

IPL 2021 is set to kick off on April 9. CSK will play their first match on April 10 against Delhi Capitals.