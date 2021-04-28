Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Warner's struggle continues. He comes down the track and hits it towards mid on off the inner half of his bat. Just a single. 29 off 35 balls for Warner and that is not what Hyderabad need from their skipper.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Clever bowling from Moeen! He keeps it shorter on middle to Manish. Pandey comes down the track and nudges it to long on for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Darted quicker on the leg side. Warner looks to flick but misses. The ball kisses his thigh pad and goes behind Dhoni for a leg bye.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and slower around off, Manish Pandey knocks it to long on for one.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Manish has decided to take on Moeen and he has done it successfully this time. Floated on off, Moeen comes down the track and this time heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Manish comes down the track but hits it straight back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Manish punches it to the right of Moeen at short extra cover. He dives but cannot stop the ball cleanly. He parries it towards mid off and Manish takes a single to keep the strike.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Pandey tucks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Warner slams it to sweeper cover for just a run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Another dot! Ngidi hits the deck hard around off. Warner looks to play but the ball zips away and beats the outside edge.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Warner's struggle to change gears continues. Full around off, Warner slams it but straight to mid off.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Ngidi starts with a length ball around off at 138.1 kph. Manish dabs it behind point for one.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have their nose in front at this point. Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar bowled well in the Powerplay and rarely give any free runs. The pressure was mounting up and Jonny Bairstow perished while looking to go big. It is now up to David Warner and Manish Pandey to build a solid partnership and give their team a strong platform. Chennai, on the other hand, would look to strangle them with spin. Lungi Ngidi will have a go now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another nudge for a run. The last ball from Moeen is short and on middle, Pandey knocks it to long on and keeps the strike. 7 off Moeen's first. Not much of turn on offer on the pitch if we are to go by Moeen's first over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Warner right now, is happy to nudge it to long on for one. Hyderabad are being bit too conservative at this stage. Singles won't hurt Chennai.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Warner cuts it but finds backward point.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Pandey milks it to long off for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Warner tucks it to the leg side for one.
7.1 overs (3 Runs) Excellent work from Gaikwad! Saves a certain boundary! Moeen starts with a loopy ball which is too full around off. Manish drives it brilliantly through covers. It seems to be racing to the fence but Gaikwad sprints to his right, puts a dive, and saves a run for his side. A run saved is like a run scored and that is what the youngster has done.
Change. Spin for the first time in the game, here comes Moeen Ali.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 8 off the first post Powerplay over. The last ball is on off, Manish nudges it towards extra cover and keeps the strike.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Warner is happy to go about in first gear at the moment. Strokes this ball to sweeper cover for one. Going less than run-a-ball is the Hyderabad skipper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Much better! Length ball around off, Wraner chops it to cover.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A 'hit-me' ball and Warner is quick to pounce onto itl. Shardul drags it down on the leg side. Warner has no qualms swiveling his pull fine down the leg side for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Manish Pandey knocks it through cover for one.
Shardul Thakur is in the attack.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Shardul starts with a slightly behind length delivery on middle. Warner jabs his pull to deep mid-wicket for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to finish the Powerplay. A good one for Chennai. Hyderabad are off to a slow start as they are 39/1 at the end of the first phase. The last ball is short on middle, Pandey looks to pull but misses. He looks at the square leg umpire but the umpire signals nothing.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Lucky escape for Sam Curran! Bowls a gentle full toss on the pads. Warner wrists it bit there is deep square leg in place so just one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Warner strokes it to cover. He takes a few baby steps for a run but is quick to shout 'wait, wait'.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball now from Sam Curran! Pandey guides it to third man for one. Smart cricket from Manish.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Manish Pandey is looking very good out in the middle. Length delivery on off, Manish Pandey waits for the ball to come and punches it by getting on top of the bounce through extra cover for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Warner strokes it towards mid on for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.4 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 76/1. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.