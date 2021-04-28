Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That is it from this game! Chennai have romped their way to the top of the table. Hyderabad's struggle continues as they stay foot at the table and succumb to another loss. The action in the league continues and it is a doubleheader Thursday on 29th April 2021. First up, defending champions, Mumbai take on Rajasthan. That game begins at 1530 local (1000 GMT). While Delhi take on Kolkata in the second game of the day. Make sure you join us for those games. Till then, goodbye and take care!
Ruturaj Gaikwad is the MAN OF THE MATCH, says that it means a lot but he is disappointed that he couldn't finish it off. Adds that the wicket was a bit two-paced. Tells that he planned which bowlers to target and that he cashed in on it. Tells that he wants to perform for his team in each and every match.
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni says that the batting performance was superb and it was a good wicket and it was coming on nicely but says that does not mean bowling was poor. Adds that there was no dew and 170 was below par. Goes onto say that the opening partnership was brilliant. States that addressing the issues is crucial and identifying them earlier gives security to the teammates. Goes onto say that the change of venue and the quarantine period was longer in the last season. Adds that the players have taken more responsibility this season. Goes onto say that they have not changed a lot of players in the last few years and they appreciate the players who are not playing and the only way they can put it forward is having interactions with them and they try to give them a frame of mind where they know they will play a game.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, takes responsibility as he says he batted slow and takes full responsibility for the batting. Credits Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson for the way they batted. Warner says he hit 15 good shots to the fielders and says those are the things that make or break an innings. Warner admits he took too many balls. Warner says they still got to 170 and were unable to take wickets and it was tough to pull it back on such a good surface. Credits Chennai openers for the way they batted and they knew once they set in it was going to be difficult. Warner says Williamson was going to bat at 4 as that is his job in this side. Warner says it is about being positive. Warner says they need to hit gaps from batting perspective. Tells they are a bunch of fighters. Admits they will be hurt but says they will come back stronger.
Faf du Plessis says that being the highest scorer so far feels good but adds winning is important. Tells his partnership with Ruturaj is going well and tells that makes their side's batting more fearful. Faf says he is just looking to do the basics right and says he looked at things he did well last season and improve on the things that did not fall in place. Faf says it was a good wicket and he thought 170 was a touch shorter and tells 190 would have been a good score for them. Tells that it slowed down a bit as the ball got older but says it was a very good wicket to bat. Faf says they have a nice balance. Tells there are 3-4 changes that they can make now. Tells that they have more depth in the squad. Faf jokes he is disappointed as Jadeja is picking all the catches and he is the Superman at the moment. And he is happy to have got a few chances to catch tonight.
Earlier in the evening, Warner and Pandey struggled against a motivated Chennai bowling lineup. The bowlers bowled tight lines and did not give many free runs. But a late blitz by Williamson and Jadhav got them to a respectable total. In the end, the total was not adequate enough for this pitch.
Hyderabad came on to bowl when the pitch had eased out a bit. They needed early wickets but that did not happen. Sandeep Sharma bowled well at the start but didn't pick up the early wickets. Khaleel, Suchith and Kaul were quite expensive. Rashid took 3 big wickets but the damage had already done by the Chennai batters. The target wasn't the biggest and they had a tough time defending it.
Chennai had a dream start as Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched up a century stand in no time. They both were looking to set the game but Gaikwad fell to Rashid. Moeen Ali came out and played a few big strokes but soon perished to Rashid and du Plessis joined him back in the hut on the very next ball. But in the end, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja stitched up a 25 run stand to get them over the line. They win this match by 7 wickets.
End of what has been a thumping win for Chennai. They win their 5th match in a row and with this, they move to the top of the table. On the other hand, Hyderabad are in deep trouble now.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raina finishes the game with a lovely cover drive. A nice juicy full toss around off from Sandeep. Raina leans forward and drives it with elegance through covers to wra[p up an emphatic win in style. CHENNAI WIN BY 7 WICKETS!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Jadeja punches it to sweeper cover and takes a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Raina swivels it to deep mid-wicket for one. Over to you, Jadeja. Just a boundary needed to win the game.
Change. Sandeep Sharma (3-0-18-0) to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Edged and away! Low full toss on middle. Raina gets on his knee and looks to slog it over mid on but gets an inside edge which sees the ball misses the stump and go to fine leg. Just 5 needed to win.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around leg. Raina ducks. The umpire is happy with the ball so no signal.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR AND FOUR! Vijay Shankar goes for the catch but does not get there and it goes to the fence. Full on the pads, Raina flicks it but does not time it well. It goes high in the air and falls away from Vijay Shankar at deep square leg. He charges for the catch and dives but the ball bounces in front of him and goes to the fence.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Raina flicks it but finds Warner at short mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Raina moves away from the stumps. Kaul bowls it very full on off, slightly behind the yorker length as Kaul follows him outside leg. Raina drives it straight as an arrow and gets a boundary through long off. 500th boundary for Raina in the league.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Low full toss around off. Raina pushes it back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off. Raina taps it to point and takes a quick run. The fielder has a shy at the bolwer's end but misses. Raina thinks of two but Jaddu has overrun so just a single. 14 needed off the final 3 overs.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Raina moves away from the stumps and looks to pull. He mistimes it and chops it to short mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Jaddu glances it towards fine leg for a single. Just 15 needed now.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The ball probably slips out of Khaleel's hand. He misses his line and sprays it down the leg side. Has to reload that.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Jadeja hops and taps it to point.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was going to the ropes the moment it left the bat! Shorter around off, it sits well for Jadeja. He pulls it from the middle of the bat through mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and well played! Right in the blockhole from Khaleel. It is on middle and off. Raina does well to get bat on ball and jam it behind point for one. Khaleel asked the question but nothing from the umpire.
Change. Khaleel Ahmed to bowl his final over. He went for 28 in his first three.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Raina gets off the mark and keeps the strike. Fuller on off, Raina drives it to the left of mid off and takes a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short agan. It is on off and middle, Raina hops and blocks it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery pitching on off and going away with the angle. Raina looks to poke but misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to welcome Raina! He ducks under it.
Siddarth Kaul is back in the attack.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Jadeja pulls it to deep square keg and gets off the mark with a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Jadeja pushes it to mid off.
