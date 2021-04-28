Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Manish Pandey goes for the cut but chops it off the bottom edge towards first slip.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, no room on that whatsoever. It lands on middle and nips back in. Warner clips it towards fine leg for one.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! Fuller ball, around off. Pandey taps it to cover-point and sets off for a run.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. This is pushed to cover for nothing.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well struck! That should help his confidence! Short and wide outside off. Pandey cuts it right between point and cover-point. The ball races to the fence.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Serves an outswinger, on a length and around off. Warner pushes it through the off side. But the man at point walks across and keeps it down to one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the successful over! Length ball, on the fourth stump line. Pushed to covers.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, just outside off. Warner looks to force it through the off side but gets the inside edge on the pads. The ball rolls away and the batters cross over.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, just outside off. David Warner makes room for himself and punches it past point. The fielder in the deep cuts it off and keeps it down to a couple.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Pushed straight to cover.
Early blow for Hyderabad. Who will walk out at number 3? Will it be Manish Pandey or Kane Williamson? It will be the man coming back into the side, Manish Pandey.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Sam Curran gets his fellow Englishman! Shorter ball, on the middle and leg stump line. Jonny Bairstow looks to pull it away but doesn't middle it. Deepak Chahar runs around from deep backward square leg and takes the catch.
3.2 overs (1 Run) That must have slipped out of his hands. An attempted slower one, but Curran ends up bowling a full toss down the leg side. Bairstow looks to smack it away but misses. Wided.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Warner pushes it wide of mid off and takes one.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Serves a length ball, on the fifth stump line. Warner punches it to deep cover-point for one. 11 runs from the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Tapped to mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, around off. Jonny Bairstow looks to crash it through the off side but gets the inside edge. The ball goes towards fine leg for one.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jonny Bairstow says, if my skipper can do it then I can do it too! Length ball, around off. Jonny Bairstow flicks it wide of mid of. The ball races to the fence.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed wide of mid off.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Enough of blocking says Warner! Length ball, wide outside off. Warner frees his arms and smacks it to the extra cover fence.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Warner misses his flick. The ball hits the pad and goes to fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Warner pushes it to point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, around off and gets it to shape away a bit. Warner taps it to point.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Poor effort in the deep. Length ball, outside off. Warner runs it to third man. The fielder fumbles while collecting it and that allows the batters to take an extra run.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Great stop by Ambati Rayudu at covers! Short and wide outside off and Warner nails the cut shot. But Ambati Rayudu dives and takes the pace off the ball. The batters take a couple of runs.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a length ball, around the leg stump. Bairstow glances it down to fine leg for one.
Swing and shape in the first over. So will it be Sam Curran to bowl from the other end? Yes it will be the young Englishman in action!
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Short and outside off. Warner crashes it straight to cover. Just 3 runs from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) This one comes into Warner! Length ball, lands on middle and nips back in. David Warner looks to flick it but misses and is hit on the pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) A touch fuller, just outside off. David Warner taps it to point.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball, outside off. Warner shoulders his arms.
0.3 over (1 Run) Length ball, way outside off. Wide given as Warner leaves it alone.
0.2 over (1 Run) Dropped! Would you believe it? MS Dhoni has dropped one behind the stumps! Length ball, down the leg side. Bairstow looks to flick it but only gets a tickle down the leg side. MS Dhoni dives to his left and gets both his hands to it but can't hold on to it. The ball rolls away and the batters take one.
0.1 over (1 Run) Tap and run! Off the mark gets Warner. Length ball, outside off. Warner taps it with soft hands towards covers and takes off for a run.
We are all set to begin! The umpires make their out to the middle. MS Dhoni has his team in the huddle and stride out after. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open the batting for Hyderabad and Deepak Chahar will start for Chennai.
Chennai Playing XI - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali (In for Dwayne Bravo), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi (In for Imran Tahir), Deepak Chahar
Hyderabad Playing XI - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey (In for Virat Singh), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma (In for Abhishek Sharma), Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni, says that they were looking to bowl first. Dhoni says the wicket looks tacky and the bys who practices yesterday said there was a lot of dew and in that situation, they want to chase. Dhoni says so far it has been good but in such a tournament, one needs to keep improving. Tells bowling with dew is an area they are looking to improve. Dhoni informs that they have made couple of changes as Lungi Ngidi and Moeen Ali come back into the side for Bravo and Tahir.
David Warner, the Hyderabad skipper, says that they are going to bat as they haven't done it yet. Adds that the surface has a nice grass coverage and should stay true throughout the match. Says that they are here with a clear mind and need to do the basics right. Informs that there are two changes. Abhishek Sharma and Virat Singh miss out and Sandeep Sharma and Manish Pandey are back.
TOSS - We are all set for the coin to go up for the first time this season in Delhi. Chennai's captain cool, MS Dhoni is out in the middle. Talismanic Australian and captain of Hyderabad, David Warner joins him out in the middle. MS Dhoni has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Warner calls Heads and it comes down as Heads. HYDERABAD OPT TO BAT!
PITCH REPORT - Nick Knight and Anjum Chopra are the pitch gurus for the evening. Nick Knight says that the outfield is green and lush. Anjum Chopra says that she loves this surface as the groundsman has got a lot of time to prepare. Tells it was needed as it was very tough to play strokes the last time a game was played here in the league. Anjum says that there will be dew after 8 pm and adds that this surface looks good for batting.
The action now moves to the national capital! It is time for Ms Dhoni and his team to take on Hyderabad. Chennai have won 4 matches in a row whereas Hyderabad has managed to win just one. Plenty for play for today. If Chennai wins, they will solidify their position in the top 4. On the other hand, Hyderabad need a win to turn things around. With that, a warm welcome to our coverage of this game. Stay tuned for toss and more updates...
