Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, pushed to long on for a single. 109 more needed from the last 10 overs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to the leg side for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Jadeja can do nothing wrong as he makes another impact in the game. Flighted on off, de Villiers pushes this one to the cover region and takes off for the single. Ravindra Jadeja takes the ball and has a shy at the striker's end and guess what? He hits bull's eye. Replays roll in and Dan Christian is short here!
9.3 overs (1 Run) This is milked to the long off region for a single.
Is that a run out? Looks close and it will be out. Jadeja is the man again!
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, DC blocks.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on middle, knocked to the leg side for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and around off, Dan pushes it back to the bowler. Another top over from Jadeja, only 6 runs and the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell for him.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are on top here. They did not get off to the greatest of starts with Padikkal giving Bangalore a very good start but once Kohli fell, it has all been Chennai. Jadeja has been the star with the ball as well. He sent Sundar packing and now has picked up Maxwell. Bangalore need an AB special now if they want to win this game. Dan Christian can bat but it will not be easy. Dan Christian is the next man in.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Maxwell goes back now and Chennai are doing really well to take wickets at regular intervals. Bangalore are on the back foot here as they lose another wicket. It is also the big wicket of Maxwell and he would have wanted to stay out there for as long as he could. Bowls a full and floated ball on middle and leg, Glenn Maxwell goes on his knees and looks to slog this one to the leg side but he misses as the ball skids through slightly. Goes onto crash into the stumps behind. 113 more needed from 67 balls.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Again, flatter and on leg, AB helps this one to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back and bowls this one middle, GM works this one through mid-wicket. One run.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The timing on this one was perfection. This is dragged shorter and around off, Maxwell goes back in his crease and cracks this one past the man at covers, and into the ropes in the deep.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Maxwell slaps this one to the fielder at covers.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, pushed to point. Just 5 runs off Tahir's first over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full landing around off, Maxwell drills this one to long off for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated and around off, de Villiers chips this one over the vacant mid off region, towards long off for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on leg, Maxwell flicks this one to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and on middle, Maxwell goes back and knocks this one through mid-wicket. They run very hard and come back for the double.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Maxwell pushes this one to point.
Imran Tahir is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to point. A good over for the Men in Yellow, 3 runs and a wicket off this one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The foot was in from AB. This is tossed up and it is around off and middle, de Villiers looks to push this one away but he misses. Dhoni collects the ball and whips the bails off. Replays show that the foot was well in the crease.
An appeal for stumping taken upstairs. No one looks that interested. Let's see what happens.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, knocked through mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up and around off, Maxwell steers this one through backward point for a couple.
AB de Villiers comes out to bat now.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Sundar's uncomfortable stay out in the middle comes to an end. He looked to be aggressive but he loses his wicket in the process. This is tossed up and he lands it around off, Washington Sundar skips down the track and slams this one towards the deep mid-wicket region. He gets the required elevation on this, but not the distance. Ruturaj Gaikwad settles under this one and takes the skier safely. 127 more needed in 82 balls.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Sundar pushes it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over! A back of a length ball around off, Maxwell punches this one through cover-point for a brace. Bangalore are at 65/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
There is a slight halt in play as Maxwell needs a change of bat.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Nice change up for Curran. He bowls a shortish length ball around off, slower too, Glenn Maxwell leaves it be, thinking it could be a wide. But the umpire does not think so. A dot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Comes 'round the wicket and bowls a slower length ball on off, Glenn pushes this one to mid off.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Maxwell and he has started off in fine fashion! This is a length delivery, around off, Glenn Maxwell punches this one through cover-point and the ball runs away to the ropes.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start by Maxwell and he starts off with a boundary. This is fuller, outside off, slightly slower as Glenn Maxwell places this one through backward point. A boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, Sundar dabs this one to third one for a single.
