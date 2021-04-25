Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAM! That is what happens when you do not take the chance to send Raina back to the shed! Loopy and around off, Suresh Raina skips down the track and sends the ball sailing over the long on fence.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy and on middle, Suresh blocks.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) DIRECT HIT WOULD HAVE HAD RAINA! Tossed up and on middle, Raina nudges this one to the leg side of the turf and they looks to scamper through for the single. AB de Villiers collects the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Had he hit, Raina would have had to run back to the shed.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, du Plessis strokes this one through covers for one.
Who will come out to bat now? Suresh Raina it is.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bangalore really needed a wicket and it is Chahal who provides the breakthrough for Kohli's boys! Is not having the best season so far but he does what was necessary here. This is bowled very nicely. It is slower through the air and he lands it around off and middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been timing his shots in a fine manner so far, gets on his knees and looks to slog sweep. Does not time it well and Kyle Jamieson has an easy take at deep square leg. The opening stand which was troubling Bangalore has been broken!
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball on leg, du Plessis misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. 6 off Dan Christian's first over!
8.5 overs (2 Runs) A good length ball around off, du Plessis whips this one through mid-wicket. The centurion from the last game, Devdutt Padikkal does extremely well to run to his right, dive and stop the ball. Saves two runs for his side.
8.4 overs (1 Run) An off cutter around off, this is knocked to long on for one more run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Worked to the long off region for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Another slower good length ball on middle and leg, Faf du Plessis looks to work this one to the leg side, but he misses and gets rapped on the pads. An appeal but turned down. Virat Kohli has a chat with Christian and de Villiers, but opts to not go for the review.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A slower ball again, but down the leg side. Wide signalled.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Slower good length ball on middle and leg, Gaikwad tucks this one through mid-wicket for one.
Dan Christian is into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Sticks with the slower deliveries. Bowls it around the off pole and RG steers this one to third man for a single.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, slower, on off and middle. RG waits for the ball to arrive and pulls it to the right of the deep square leg fielder. Two runs.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Patel sticks with the slower option and bowls a back of a length ball, on middle. Du Plessis tucks this one through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slowish length ball on off, du Plessis taps this to point.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sundar is the culprit and he lets the ball through. Should have done better here. A length ball, width offered outside off, Faf du Plessis lifts this one over the point region and Washington Sundar races across to his left. He tumbles and half stops the ball, but the ball trickles through to the ropes.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball outside off, du Plessis pushes this one to covers.
Harshal Patel is into the attack.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was struck powerfully and has gone quite a distance. It was a good over so far, but Ruturaj spoils the over for Chahal. The spinner tosses this one up and lands it around off and middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on his knees and powers this one over long on. 9 off the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and on middle, this is pushed to Kohli at covers.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back and bowls a short ball, around off, du Plessis goes back and works this one to the man at deep mid-wicket, for one.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) On off, punched through the cover region for a brace now.
6.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW now, but not given! This is tossed up again, but on leg, it spins back in and hits Faf's pad, as there is an appeal from Chahal. Nothing from the umpire. Must have pitched outside leg.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. Floats it up and lands it on leg, the ball spins back in as Faf does well to get his bat across to block it out.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are off to a good start here. Both Gaikwad and du Plessis are looking good and they have played some lovely shots. They have raced to 51 inside the Powerplay and are looking good for a big score. Bangalore, on the other hand, were good in the first few overs but they have started to leak runs now. They need to bowl better and try to get wickets.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, my word! That was glorious! Made it look so easy but playing a cover drive is never easy. This is a good length ball, outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad leans into the stroke and pushes this one with finesse through covers. Chennai are at 51/0 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full length ball around off, du Plessis digs this one out to mid off for another single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A yorker outside off, Gaikwad opens up the face of his blade and guides this one to short third man for a single. There is a shy at the non-striker's end but it is missed.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uses the room there and fetches another boundary. Gaikwad is catching up with Faf now. This is a back of a length ball, around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad moves to the leg side and then crashes this one through point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Not much from the Free Hit for Chennai! A slower back of a length ball around off, Faf du Plessis pulls this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL AND MISFIELD! Not the best work out there from the bowler and the Bangalore skipper too! A full toss on middle and leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad makes room and drives this one to mid off, where Virat Kohli misfields and allows a run. Also, the siren goes off! Saini has overstepped and so this will be a no ball. Free Hit coming up...
5.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a back of a length ball around off and middle, du Plessis knocks this one through mid-wicket and takes a single.
