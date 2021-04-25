Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. That is all from this game. But don't go anywhere as the second game of the day between Hyderabad and Delhi is underway at Chennai. Switch over tabs to catch all the action from that game.
Ravindra Jadeja is the Player of the Match. He has been exceptional with the bat, with the ball, and also out on the field. Well deserved!
Earlier in the day, some brilliant hitting firstly by Faf du Plessis, and then some mind-blowing batting by Jadeja, in the final over of the game, where they collected 37 runs, saw Chennai finishing with a top total in the first innings. They backed that display with a brilliant performance in the field and with the ball and they won the game comfortably in the end.
Chennai was on the back foot only in the Powerplay of the run chase and even then, they snared the wicket of Kohli and Padikkal. When Jadeja and Tahir were introduced into the attack, Bangalore completely crumbled. Jadeja was on fire with the bat, with the ball, as he snared 3 wickets, and also scored a run out. Tahir complimented him well. Thakur was also very economical as he ended with figures of 4-0-11-1. Overall though, it was a complete performance in the Men in Yellow.
Bangalore got the start that they needed, but after that, there was not much assistance, from any of the batters. Padikkal went hard in the Powerplay, but after he lost his wicket shortly after, it was a complete implosion from Bangalore. None of the batters could handle the spin twins of Jadeja and Tahir and that means that Chennai ends Bangalore's unbeaten run this season.
What a display this has been by Chennai! Or should we rather say, what a display this has been from Ravindra Jadeja! He took responsibility towards the end of their batting innings and rocked Chennai to a top score, and then, with the ball and out on the field, he put up a god-like display which has propelled Chennai to the top of the table.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball on middle, Siraj swings and the ball takes the inside edge and goes to short fine leg for one. CHENNAI WIN BY 69 RUNS!
19.5 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball around off, Chahal swings his blade at this and the ball takes the outside edge and goes past Jadeja at short third man for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off, slammed away to long on for a single.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Another slower length ball on off and middle, Siraj looks to whack this one to the leg side but the ball takes the top edge and loops up and lands in the vacant deep square leg region for a couple.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That came out of nowhere, for Siraj! A slower length ball on middle, this time, Mohammed Siraj connects bat with ball nicely and the ball sails all the way over the deep mid-wicket region.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, which takes years to arrive, outside off, Siraj looks to dig this one out, but he misses.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on leg, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
18.5 overs (0 Run) And again! A back of a length ball on middle, Mohammed Siraj makes room and looks to push the ball to the off side, but he fails to connect bat with ball.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and closer to the off pole, Mohammed Siraj swings and misses yet again.
18.3 overs (0 Run) An action replay of the previous delivery. Siraj looks to bang this one away but misses.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, pushed through point for one.
17.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Siraj has taken the review and there was no edge there. Curran bowls a short ball around off, Siraj looks to pull this one to the leg side but he misses and Dhoni takes it and appeals. The umpire agrees as he raises his finger. Siraj opts for the review straightaway. Ultra Edge shows no spike and Siraj has suvived.
Review time! Siraj takes the review! Looked to have taken a faint outside edge. No edge, as confirmed by Ultra Edge.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid on for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) A good length ball on off, Chahal taps this one to point and the batters scamper through for the single. Ravindra Jadeja collects the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end, and hits but Chahal was in. There was no one backing up and hence, they come back for the second.
17.2 overs (1 Run) This is around off, Siraj guides this one through point for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A back of a length delivery outside off, Yuzvendra Chahal works this one through cover-point for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Siraj looks to drive but gets beaten again!
16.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, Siraj looks to push the ball away, but he misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, clipped to deep square leg for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length ball on off, Chahal punches the ball back to the bowler.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A back of a length ball outside off, Chahal swings his blade at this but he misses.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, pushed to point.
Strategic Time-Out! This contest is all but done and dusted. Chennai will be looking to bowl Bangalore out, whereas the Virat Kohli-led side will want to bat at least their full quota of overs. Mohammed Siraj is the last man in.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Jamieson goes back now and Bangalore are 9 wickets down. A length ball, around off, Kyle Jamieson looks to push this one through the off side, but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg, where Imran Tahir collects the ball. He takes aim as the batters wanted one and hits bull's eye at the striker's end. The third umpire confirms that this is out.
Is that a run out? Imran Tahir has hit the stumps. Yes, it is out!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a slash and a miss.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This could have been another wicket but the sub fielder, Mitchell Santner stands on the ropes, as he took it and so it will be a biggie. A length ball, outside off, Kyle Jamieson slams this one to the long on region, where Santner hops and takes the catch, but lands on the boundary ropes.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss around off, punched to long on for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, around off, Chahal waits for the ball to arrive and looks to push the ball to the off side but gets deceived by the lack of pace on this one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball on off, Kyle slaps this one to long on for a single.
