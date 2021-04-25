Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball outside off, YC makes a leave. Not wided though.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Chahal works this one to the point fielder.
14.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! A good length ball, around off, Chahal looks to push this one away, to the off side, but he misses.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A back of a length ball on off, Chahal punches this one to point.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery outside off, slapped to mid off for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Jamieson looks to drive but misses.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, worked to the leg side.
13.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Chahal survives! Loopy ball on off, Chahal prods forward and looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. Tahir appeals but nothing from the umpire. They take the review. The third umpire takes a lot of time to decide and finally decides that there was bat first.
Who will bowl now? Shardul Thakur comes back on.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Chahal defends it to point.
Review time! Tahir was desperate to take this and MS Dhoni obliges! It is for LBW. Ultra Edge shows that there is a nick as there is a spike as the ball is next to the bat. Will remain not out.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on off, Chahal defends it to mid off.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT FIRST SLIP! Tahir gets another and it is a very good catch at first slip. It has been a complete bowling performance from Chennai. Flatter ball around off, Saini looks to punch it off the back foot but gets an outside which is taken by Raina at first slip. Very good catch.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes out at Number 10!
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floated ball down the leg side, Saini looks to flick but misses. Wided.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to long off for a single. Jadeja is done with the ball for the evening. Finishes with figures of 4-1-13-3. Top, top display!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Jamieson heaves it to deep square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Saini drives it to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Saini defends it to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to the leg side for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Jamieson punches it to cover.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Tahir is off running as he gets a wicket. Short and on middle, Patel swivels and looks to pull but misses but Tahir does not as the ball goes onto rattle the timber behind.
Who comes out now? Navdeep Saini, it is.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on the pads, Patel looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Patel looks to flick but misses. Wided.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Patel pushes it back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Jamieson drives it to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Floated ball on off, Jamieson looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge and it flies to the third man region for a boundary.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, punched back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Patel works it to point. A wicket-maiden by Jadeja!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Patel pushes this ball to covers.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked.
10.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Patel survives. This is the flatter ball and it is around off, it spins away slightly as Patel look to slash this one away but he misses and Dhoni takes it. An appeal and the on-field umpire raises his finger. Patel goes for the review straightaway and it is a good one as there is no spike on Ultra Edge, and the on-field decision is overturned.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, knocked to the leg side.
Review time! Chennai are confident that they have got another one but Harshal has reviewed it immediately. The Ultra Edge shows nothing though.
Who comes out now? It is Harshal Patel!
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Jadeja is making a mockery of this game. It seems like it is Jadeja vs Bangalore here, and not Chennai. He did it with the bat, and now he is doing it with the ball and out on the field. This is slightly shorter and lands on leg, AB de Villiers makes room and looks to work this one to the off side. But he misses. The ball spins back in and rattles the furniture behind. The run chase has been completely turned on its head by Chennai.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 192, are 96/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.