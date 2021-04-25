Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Two mistakes in a row! This is just what Bangalore don't need after putting pressure on them in the last over. Tossed up on middle, Rayudu sweeps it to deep square leg where Padikkal misfields, allowing it to go to the fence.
14.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Dan Christian, what have you done? A sitter dropped and this can prove costly! Short ball on middle, Jadeja pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Christian settles himself there, it pops out though, Christian tries again but fails to hold on. A single taken.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball on off, Jadeja defends it to cover-point.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut to point.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Jadaje looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Rayudu plays it to point for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) No Hat-Trick! Slower ball on middle, Jadeja tucks it to the leg side. A top over from Patel, just a single run and the wicket of both the set batters.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT LONG ON! Harshal Patel strikes again! 50 and out for Faf du Plessis and Chennai are stuttering a little now. Good catch as well from Dan Christian! Short ball around off, Faf du Plessis hammers it to long on. Christian comes running across and takes a very good catch. Patel is on a Hat-Trick.
Ravindra Jadeja comes out now! He will face the Hat-trick ball too.
Ambati Rayudu comes out at Number 4!
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT DEEP MID-WICKET! Excellent bowling from Harshal Patel and the leading wicket-taker of the tournament has provided the important breakthrough! He continues to have a good tournament. Slower ball on middle, Raina looks to smack it over deep mid-wicket but has not timed it well. It goes towards deep mid-wicket where Padikkal takes the catch. End of the cameo from Raina.
13.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Another good delivery from Harshal Patel! Slower ball on middle, Raina looks to defend but misses and it goes over the stumps, on its way to the keeper.
13.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Slower ball outside off, Raina looks to guide it to third man but misses.
13.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR FAF DU PLESSIS! Back-to-back half-centuries for him! He has played a very good knock here so far and will look to accelerate now. Good length ball on middle, du Plessis works it to the leg side for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai seems to be gathering momentum now, with Raina joining du Plessis in playing good strokes. It also does not help that Bangalore have not bowled all that well so far. Yes, they did break the opening stand but still have not bowled with too much authority. Now, Chennai will be looking to accelerate, whereas, Bangalore will want to take timely wickets and slow the Men in Yellow down.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely from Raina! Short ball down the leg side, Raina whacks it over fine leg for a maximum.
12.5 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Good length ball on the pads, Raina makes room and then looks to swing it away but misses.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, du Plessis pushes it to cover for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Raina guides it to third man for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, du Plessis heaves it to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saini continues to leak runs! Short ball on middle, du Plessis pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 100 up for Chennai.
Bowling change. Some speed now as Navdeep Saini has the ball. Gave 14 runs off his first over.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut to point.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on off, Raina pushes it to mid off.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That went a long way in the air but enough to go over the fence! Loopy ball on middle, Raina dances down the track and lifts it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle and leg, Raina looks to play the slog sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Raina defends it back to the bowler.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, du Plessis works it to the leg side for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Raina dances down the track and drives it straight back to the bowler.
Bowling change. Washington Sundar has been introduced into the attack.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Heaved away nicely by Raina! He has started off well here! Good length ball on middle, Raina heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Raina plays it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle and leg, Faf du Plessis works it to the deep square leg region for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on the pads, Raina looks to heave it away to the leg side but it goes off his pads to the leg side for a leg bye.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Faf du Plessis looks to punch it off the back foot but it goes off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 125/3. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.