Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A beauty to end the over from Chahal! Tossed up on off, it spins away. Gaikwad looks to defend but gets beaten.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to cover.
4.4 overs (1 Run) EDGED! Loopy ball outside off, du Plessis looks to drive but it takes the outside edge and it goes to short third man where Saini does well to stop. A single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Gaikwad drives it to long off for a single.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Chennai are off to a very good start here! Shorter and outside off, Gaikwad punches it through the cover region for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Gaikwad cuts it to point.
Change in bowling. Time for some spin now as Yuzvendra Chahal will roll his arm.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, du Plessis punches it to cover.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gaikwad makes room and then pushes it to cover for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Slower ball on middle, du Plessis dances down the track and looks to heave it away but it goes off the inner half of the bat, towards fine leg for a single.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a freebie from Jamieson and du Plessis latches onto it! Shortish and outside off, du Plessis cuts it over backward point for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good comeback from Jamieson! Back of a length ball outside off, du Plessis looks to push it to the off side but misses.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully struck by Faf du Plessis! Good length ball on middle, du Plessis dances down the track and lifts it over mid on for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball on the pads, flicked to square leg. 11 off the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Very full ball on middle, Gaikwad digs it out to the leg side.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is just beautiful from Ruturaj Gaikwad! Fullish ball on off, Gaikwad uses his feet and then lifts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Gaikwad defends it back to the bowler.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, du Plessis guides it to short third man and takes a single.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! What a shot from Faf du Plessis! Full ball on middle, du Plessis uses his feet and then powers it over long on for a maximum.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Full on off, Gaikwad looks to push but he is a little early into the shot. It goes uppishly towards mid off where it falls short of the fielder.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Low full toss on middle, du Plessis flicks it to mid-wicket and takes off for a single. Chahal has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Du Plessis was in though.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Gaikwad flicks it to fine leg for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball down the leg side, Gaikwad lets it go to the keeper. Wided.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, it angles in after pitching. Faf looks to flick but gets an inside edge towards mid on for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, it moves away. Du Plessis defends it to the off side.
1.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Nice start from Kyle Jamieson! Beautiful delivery! Good length ball outside off, du Plessis looks to defend but misses it altogether.
0.6 over (0 Run) A beauty to end the over from Siraj! He lands it on a length outside off, Gaikwad looks to defend but it goes past the outside edge and into the keeper's gloves.
Who will partner Siraj with the new ball? The big Kiwi, Kyle Jamieson to share the new ball!
0.5 over (1 Run) Excellent delivery but it has been dug out well by du Plessis! Yorker on middle, du Plessis manages to get his bat down in time and ekes out an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, du Plessis drives but finds the cover fielder.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length on off, du Plessis pushes it to cover for a dot.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is from Faf du Plessis! Just so good to watch! Full ball outside off, du Plessis lunges forward and drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
0.1 over (1 Run) Gaikwad and Chennai are underway straightaway! Good length ball on the pads, Gaikwad flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Right then. We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is all set to begin. The two umpires head out into the center now. The players of Bangalore are in a huddle and Virat Kohli is imparting some final words of wisdom, before they head out to battle it out. The openers for Chennai, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad follow them out. Mohammed Siraj will operate with the new ball. Gaikwad to face. Let's goooo!
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian (IN PLACE OF KANE RICHARDSON), Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini (IN PLACE OF SHAHBAZ AHMED), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo (IN PLACE OF MOEEN ALI), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir (IN PLACE OF LUNGI NGIDI).
Virat Kohli, the Bangalore skipper, says that he is pretty happy to bowl first. Goes onto say that it stayed pretty even the last time around and they have stacked their bowling line-up accordingly. Informs that Dan Christian comes in for Kane Richardson and Navdeep Saini comes in for Shahbaz Ahmed. States that they have played accordingly to the situations and they have planned well and executed well.
MS Dhoni, the Chennai skipper, says that they will bat first, and with heat being a factor and the wicket slowing down, batting first makes more sense. Feels that they are potent with their batting line-up and not everyone is going to get a shot at batting and one of the things that they look to do, is that they give exposure to everybody. Says that they need to manage themselves since it is a day game, it will be different and they will look at the length, that they bowl at and spinners will also be key. Informs that Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi are out of this game and Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir come in.
Toss - It is toss time at the Wankhede! Up it goes and it lands in favour of Chennai. They have elected to bat.
Pitch report - Nick Knight is there for the pitch report. He is joined by Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar says that this looks different than before. Adds that this looks abrasive and the ball might grip and stick in the surface. Goes onto say that there might be seam on offer but not for long. States that this pitch may not be as helpful but there might still be something on offer. Goes onto say that spin might play a bigger role.
Teacher vs Student! King vs Prince! Captain Cool vs Captain Aggressive! Obviously, we are talking about the big, massive battle between - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Their teams, Chennai and Bangalore are clashing swords for the 19th game in the Indian T20 League and with these two, being the top two teams in the League, this fixture already has more spice, than anticipated. When such two teams clash, then there are bound to be fireworks. Bangalore is unbeaten and Chennai is just behind them, in second place, looking to overtake them. Will the Master outplay his disciple? Or will Kohli continue Bangalore's unbeaten run and trump his former skipper? A mouth-watering clash is on the cards. Join us as we bring you the toss and the team news.
