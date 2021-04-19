Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Dube chops it behind point and keeps the strike. 11 off the over. Just what Rajasthan needed.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single of the Free Hit. Darted fuller and quicker on middle. Buttler clears his front leg but can just whip it to deep square leg for one.
9.5 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND SIX! If that biggie was painful, the buzzer is going to be a slat in the wound. Short on off and middle, Buttler gets on his back foot and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Jadeja has overstepped too to make matters worse. Free Hit coming up.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Buttler dabs it to short third man.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Darted quicker on middle. Buttler looks to play the reverse hit but has to adjust and defend it awkwardly.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short and closer to Dube's body. Dube pulls it without any control but in no man's land over mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning away. Buttler taps it with the spin to cover and gets a single.
Time Out! A steady beginning so far for Rajasthan. They have lost two wickets but Buttler is still out in the middle and they will hope he can continue his merry ways. Dube has played 11 deliveries to set in and now he will have to put his foot on the gas too. Chennai need to continue to get wickets and also manage to keep it tight if they are to defend this total. There is dew and that will not help the Chennai bowlers.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and delivery! A juicy half-volley from Thakur. Just like the first ball of the over, the last one is also asking to be hit. Dube goes straight over mid off and gets a boundary.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Buttler pushes it towards mid off and calls for the single as soon as he hit it. Gets it with ease.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off. Dube turns it through square leg for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Dube pushes it to mid off.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full on the leg side. Dube looks to flick but misses. The ball kisses his pad on its way to Dhoni.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short, wide, asking to be hit and it has been hit! Outside off, back of a length delivery. Dube slams it over point with ease for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Hesitation but they get hte single. Floated on middle, Dube taps it to the left of short mid-wicket. Buttler calls for a quick single. Dube is a bit here and there. He though goes for it. The fielder gets to the ball but his throw at the keeper's end is well wide. 11 off the first over of spin.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated slower on off, Buttler punches it to the off side for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Jadeja shortens his length and darts quicker outside off. Buttler dabs it to short third man.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even better! This time Buttler gets into the position and hits it through point for a bundary.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Premeditated but nicely done. Darted around off, Buttler quickly gets in the position to reverse sweep it. He hits it away from short third man and gets a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Jaddu starts with a floated delivery on the pads. Dube flicks it to the leg side and takes a single to bring up Rajasthan's 50.
Change from both ends. Spin into the attack now as Ravindra Jadeja is into the action.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Dube runs it down to third man and keeps the strike.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Buttler plays it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Dube is off the mark! On the pads, on a length. Dube knocks it to the left of mid on for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good shot but straight to the fielder. Fuller on off, Dube pushes it to mid off with very little foot movement but good timing.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Buttler turns it to the on side for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Thakur starts with a yorker length ball on middle. Buttler jams it out.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller on the stumps, Dube keeps it out.
Who will walk out at number 4? It will be Shivam Dube!
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sam Curran gets the better of Sanju Samson. Another failure for Samson. Once again he disappoints all his fans. Consistency is the issue yet again with Samson. A majestic century in the first game is followed by two low scores. Sam Curran continues his impressive run in the yellow of Chennai and his decisive bowling is keeping Chennai in this game. Curran bangs it short, this one keeps heavy on Samson and is very close to the Rajasthan skipper. He looks to punch it with a flat-bat over mid on. The ball though hurries onto him and he lobs it to the man at mid on. Bravo there makes no mistake. There was no pressure on Samson as Buttler was going along smoothly but he has failed yet again.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Samson keeps it out.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball on middle, Buttler is hurried onto his pull. He hits it to the left of deep mid-wicket. They think of two but decide not to take on Jadeja's arm.
5.2 overs (1 Run) This time Samson places it away from backward point and gets a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around off, Samson dabs it to the left of short third man.
