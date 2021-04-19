Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A good over by Tewatia! On off, this is played through point for one.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Rayudu is off the mark! He comes down the track and lifts it over covers for two.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
Rayudu walks out to bat!
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! The man who was striking it well, Moeen Ali is a goner! The move to bring Tewatia on works. It is the googly, shorter and spinning away from off. Moeen looks to drag it on the leg side but it goes off the bottom and Parag at deep mid-wicket takes it.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, it is hit through mid-wicket for one. Raina is off the mark.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Anothrt dot by Raina! Pressure building on him. He comes down the track and a yorker is bowled. It is jammed out back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is whipped down to long on for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well short and outside off, left alone. Wided.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Lucky runs! Shorter and on off, Moeen looks to pull but misses. It flicks the outside of the leg and goes down to the third man fence.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and on off, Moeen is not in control as he pushes at it, it goes off the outer half through point for two.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) A slower one, fuller and outside off, Ali does not time it that well but gets it away from the deep cover fielder for two.
Drinks! Quite equal the game so far! Rajasthan have managed to pick wickets at regular intervals but Chennai have also amassed runs at a good rate. One wicket will see Rajasthan come on top and a partnership will see the game turn towards Chennai. An interesting phase awaits. Sakariya is on!
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Full and on off, it is jammed out to covers.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, it is jammed out.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Good shot again! Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Crisp but no runs! Fuller and on off, it is driven to mid off.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! There was a man out there but he clears him with ease! A short one and it sits up to be hit. Ali pulls it over the mid-wicket fence.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, it is left alone.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, it is pushed to covers.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Welcome to the crease Raina. A short ball straightaway but it is way too short. Ducked under. Wided.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is carved through point for one.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has picked the bones out of that one! Right I. The slot! Angled into Moeen, length. He smashes it well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back on off and on a length, blocked.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Fifty up in style for Chennai! Outside off, Ali pushes at it. It goes off the outside edge, fine on the off side for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On off, it is guided to point.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Outside off, left alone. Wided.
Mustafizur is on!
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a successful first and a good Powerplay for Rajasthan! On off, this is dropped on the off side for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Almost another one! Fuller and outside off, this one shapes back in a little. Ali looks to drive but is beaten on the inside edge.
Suresh Raina walks out to bat!
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Faf is a goner and Morris has a wicket! He will really feel good, he has not had the best of times with the ball but this is a big wicket. Faf steps out and also makes room, Morris bowls it wide outside off. Faf reaches out for it but does not connect well. Riyadh at deep point takes it.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Three saved! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled towards short fine leg. The fielder dives to his left and stops it.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on off, it is pushed to mid off.
Morris is on!
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
