Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That is it from this game! Chennai have thumped Rajasthan to make it two wins on the bounce. Samson's Rajasthan will look to bounce back stronger from this loss in their next game. The action continues on Tuesday, 20th January as it is the repeat of last season's final. Delhi will look to avenge for that loss as they take on defending champions Mumbai. That game will begin at 1930 IST (1400 GMT). Make sure you join us for it. Till then, goodbye!
Sam Curran says that they started off badly but says they have assesed the conditions well. Tells that the way they played with their long bayting line up was great. Curran says that the wicket has been slower which has helped them. Curran says that when trying to defend a batsman will always come at you and one needs to be sensible with their lines. Credits Jadeja's fielding. Curran says that with such a long batting line up it gives them freedom.
Man of the Match, Moeen Ali, says the number 3 for England is the number player in the world, here he has a role at number 3 to come out and hit it big. States he does not try and over hit the ball, it was a nice wicket to bat on and he enjoyed it. Adds he enjoyed batting and bowling and it was a fantastic time for him to bowl as there were two left-ganders out there. States he knew he would get the ball once the left-ganders were out there. Adds that the drier ball helped abs it was a good wicket for the spinners.
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni, says he always looks at what is best to do at that time and Curran and Chahar knew what to do then. States Curran bowled well but Deepak did not read the pitch really well but both bowled well and they did not let the opposition get off to a flier. Adds the wet ball was also spinning, he wanted Jadeja to bowl up and the chances of a drier ball turning was more. States it always helps to have a 6th bowler, it was stopping a little abs there was less dew. Mentions it is about adapting to the conditions, if they're pacers get some turn then their spinners will also get some. Ends by saying he doesn't want anyone to tell him he's unfit when he's playing and he has to keep up with the younger guys.
Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson, says that he thought it was a good score to chase but feels they lost too many wickets in the middle. Samson says that the bowlers bowled well and Chennai bat deep. Feels they might have given 10-15 runs. Samson says they never expected spin to play such a part. Adds he was shocked to see the ball spin. Samson says that it is important to maintain composure as this comeptition demands to score runs. Tells he keeps working on his basics and give himself time in the middle. Tells Sakariya has been doing well and adds there are lots of positives.
It was a complete performance by Chennai though. Contribution from almost all their batters saw them get close to 190 on a wicket which seemed a little tacky. In reply, Buttler was the only batter for Rajasthan who showed some fight but the spin-twins did the job for Dhoni.
The spinners did the trick for Chennai, yes Curran got two at the top but it was Jadeja and Moeen who wrecked havoc. They finished with 5 in total and their overs killed the game completely.
They did lose Samson and Vohra in the Powerplay but Buttler and Dube kept them in the chase. They needed a little over 100 heading into the last 10 but that is where the game changed. Actually change of balls changed the game. After a six was hit, the ball was changed and the drier ball just started to grip a lot more and that was the undoing of Buttler. Once he fell, the procession started and in no time, it became an impossible chase for them.
So finally a total is defended by a team at the Wankhede! It did seem a tacky wicket but the Rajasthan innings just fell apart.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball to end the game. A resounding win for Chennai. Mustafizur ducks under this to wrap up the game! CHENNAI WIN BY 45 RUNS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Mustafizur defends it with a straight bat.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is on middle, Musatfizur swings but connects with nothing.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg. Mustafizur looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the thigh pad.
Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The magnet man, Jadeja takes another catch! Full and wide outside off, Unadkat hits it over cover but Jadeja, the ball magnet is there and he takes another catch. He tops it up with a nice ''call me'' celebration!
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Once again Thakur misses his line and bowls it too wide outside off. Unadkat swings but misses.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time Thakur goes too wide outside off. Unadkat swings but misses. It is on the wrong side of the tramline.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED ADN FOUR! Wide and full outside off, Unadkat swings, gets a an edge which sees the ball flies over short third man for a boundary.
Chetan Sakariya walks out to bat. Shardul Thakur to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bravo gets his first wicket of the game and he will be happy to win the battle against Tewatia. Tewatia's party comes to an end. Fullish ball wide outside off, Tewatia hits it uppihsly straight to Gaikwad at mid off. No mistake from the youngster as he takes a simple catch.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Tewatia looks to sweep but it hits the bottom edge of his bat and comes back to Bravo.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! No chance for Gowtham this time! Outside off, Tewatia slogs it over mid-wikcet for a biggie.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) TAKEN BUT GOES OVER THE ROPES! SIX! Full toss outside off, Tewatia hits it across the line. He does not time it well though. Substitute, Gowtham takes the catch but cannot keep his foot inside the line. He fails to pop it back inside as well.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outside off. Tewaita hits it over extra cover, away from long off for a couple.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball. Very slow on middle. Unadkat can just place it to the off side for one.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Full on off, Unadkat knocks it to long on and keeps the strike. Expensive end but a great evening for Sam Curran. He finishes with 2/24.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Slower one on the pads, Unadkat whips it through square leg for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Once again the ball finds Jadeja. Looks like the ball is a metal and Jadeja is the magnet. Length ball on middle, Tewatia pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Unadkat swings but fails to connect. An error from Dhoni allows them to take a bye.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Unadkat won't die fighting but one feels it is realistically too late. Length ball on off, Unadkat comes inside his stumps and paddles it over fine leg for a biggie.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Unadkat looks to play but misses.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Jadeja into the action again. Flighted on middle and off, Unadkat sweeps it to the left of deep mid-wicket. Jadeja cleans it up. Right now every grass seems to be covered by Jadeja.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker on off, Unadkat keeps it out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Tewatia connects with reverse sweep but Jadeja, the man wh is covering everything gets to the ball and stops it before the ropes.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Unadkat punches it to the off side for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Mistimed but safe! This time Tewatia sweeps but with no control. It lobs at no man's land at mid-wicket for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Oh! Floated on middle. Tewatia looks to play the reverse sweep but it hits his glove and lobs in front of stumps. Dhoni thinks to dive but feels the ball might hit the stump. Nothing happens as Tewatia blocks it as the ball rolls towards the stumps.
Time Out! All Chennai here! Rajasthan were sailing smoothly but a massive wave has turned their boat and they are fighting to reduce the damage here. The spin twin of Moeen and Jadeja pulled the handbrakes on Rajasthan's chase.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Unadkat swings but connects with nothing.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on off, Unadkat once again drives it to the right of sweeper cover for a brace.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Full around off, Unadkat plays a good-looking cover drive away from Jadeja for a brace.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Tewatia looks to whack it across the line. He misses it and gets hit on the pad. The ball lobs behind point and they take a leg bye.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Unadkat runs it down to third man for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! There was some noise but the umpire is unmoved as Bravo appeals. Full and wide outside off, too wide outside off as it is on the wrong side of the tramline. The bat hits the ground and hence the noise.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Tewatia dabs it to short third man and rotates the strike.
Match Reports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 189, are 143/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.