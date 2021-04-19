Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
So 189 is what Rajasthan need to get back-to-back wins. They will be happy with their efforts with the ball and now the onus will be on their batters to take their side over the line. Chennai would have liked a score close to 200 but they enter the break with momentum on their side and will hope they can carry this onto the second innings. Can the Chennai bowlers manage to defend this total or will Rajasthan scale this down? Join us for the chase to find out.
The young star with the ball for Rajasthan, Chetan Sakariya is down for a chat. Sakariya says it is holding up and at the start it was good for batting but it is a slow wicket. States batting is not difficult but the slower ones are difficult to bat against. Mentions there is dew. Ends by saying this is chasable and they have bowled well.
A very good bowling display from Rajasthan. Once again it was young Chetan Sakariya who was the star of the show. He finished with 3/36 from his 4, picking crucial wickets of Raina, Rayudu and Dhoni. Morris showed his worth with the ball as well, picking up 2 wickets. Parag and Unadkat were the only bowlers to go over 10 rpo.
After being put into bat, Chennai once again lost Gaikwad early. Faf du Plessis, Moeen, Raina, and Rayudu all got starts but were unable to take charge and carry on. Dhoni and Jadeja's slow innings did not help cause either as Chennai needed them to fire. Curran and Bravo's cameo though helped the 3-time champions get close to 190 but that still might prove to be 10-15 runs short.
A superb finish from Bravo to finish the innings. His brilliant cameo has taken Chennai to a very good total but Rajasthan will be happy with their overall effort in this belter of a pitch. Just 63 from the last 6 overs. It is a lot on any other surface but on a batting paradise like Wankhede with a lot of dew, this is a very good effort from Rajasthan.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge and Bravo finishes it off in style! This is fuller and on middle, Beavo clears hai front leg and to ka it over the long on fence for a biggie. CHENNAI END WITH 188!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Full and outside off, this is lifted over covers for a couple.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! More importantly a dot! A yorker outside off, Bravo looks to lift it over covers but misses. Thakur wants a bye but Bravo is not interested. Samson throws it to the bowler who takes the bails off.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Brillint from Bravo! He had no bat but still made it in. A slowe ball, fuller and on middle, Bravo is early in the loft down the ground, he loses his bat. The ball lands safe in the mid off region. They take one and go for the second. The throw comes to his end but he makes it in.
Run out appeal and it is taken upstairs!
19.2 overs (2 Runs) should have been just a single but then two from the Free Hit. A yorker on middle, it is jammed through mid-wicket. They run one. The fielder hits the stumps at the keeper's end and it reflects away, another run taken.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Another yorker on off, it is jammed down to long off for one. The siren goes on and it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up.
19.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Confusion and the big hitter, Curran is out of here! A yorker on middle, it is jammed out towards mid-wicket. They take one. Curran takes it slowly but Bravo takes the first one quickly, he wants another. Curran is late to take off. The throw comes to his end and Samson whips the bails off. Curran's dive does not save him.
The Fizz to bowl the last!
18.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but 15 from the over! A yorker on middle, it is jammed back to the bowler.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is turning out to be a long over! Another wide! A slower one down the leg side, Bravo looks to flick but misses.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side! Bravo lets it go over him. Wided.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! That is squeezed out. Very full and on off, Bravo opens the face of the bat and guides it past point. Boundary. Third in the over.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a beautiful shot to hit on the first ball! Exquisite! This is full and outside off, where Bravo loves it. He lifts it over covers and bags a boundary.
Dwayne Bravo walks out to bat!
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Morris has his revenge! A good short one, an effort ball, Jadeja looks to pull but it goes off the top edge and Samson takes it.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This edge finds the fence! Fuller and outside off, Jadeja swings but it goes off the outside edge over short third man and into the fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Curran goes after it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one. The fielder there was very fine.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an action-packed over! A slower one outside off, Curran goes too hard at it. It goes off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Angled into the body, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! What a shot that is! Shorter and outside off, it sits up to be hit. Curran hammers it over the cover fence off the back foot for a biggie.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
Sam Curran walks out to bat!
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The big smile on Sakariya's face just shows what this wicket means to him. He will remember this for a very long time. A slower one, it is angling away from the off pole. Dhoni swings but one hand comes off the handles. It hits the splice and lobs to Buttler at covers. Timely wicket as Dhoni started to get going.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss and it is put away! Outside off, Dhoni hits it through covers. Races away to the fence.
Chetan to bowl out!
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end so it is a good over! Shorter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! A very full ball on middle, this it hit down the ground. Jadeja wants two and they go for it. Complete it.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The fumble costs Rajasthan a boundary. Dhoni comes on strike and he gets an easy delivery on the pads, it is whipped towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) BYE! Jadeja comes down the track and Morris bowls a short slower one outside off. Jadeja slashes but misses. Samson fumbles and a single is taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Dhoni looks to slam it but mistimes it to mid off for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is worked through square leg for one.
Chris Morris is back!
15.6 overs (0 Run) That spun away like an off spinner! Shorter and outside off, turns away. Dhoni misses the cut. A really good over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Just over! On middle, another cutter. It holds in the surface. Dhoni is early in the push, it goes upi shot past the diving fizz and down to long on for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is defended.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and outside off, this is slapped through covers for two.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge and two! On middle and cutting away. Dhoni looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the leading edge through point for two.
