Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed towards cover for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! On middle, this is pushed to covers for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is guided to point for one.
Jayden Unadkat walks out to bat.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Morris goes now! They are falling like a pack of cards! On middle, Morris mistimes the slog sweep and it goes straight into the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Jadeja it is again. Moeen has three.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Morris straightaway goes for the reverse sweep. He misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but it has hit outside off.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Parag holes out now! This is tossed up on middle, Parag goes for the slog sweep. It comes right off the bottom and it goes to Jadeja at deep mid-wicket. This chase seems impossible now.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one. End of a brilliant spell by Jadeja.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked again.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Shorter and on off, it is pushed to covers.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Rahul looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The move to get Moeen on works! Is that the game for Chennai as Miller is a goner! On off, Miller looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads, an appeal and the finger is raised.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Parag looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards point for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked to the bowler.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
Review time! Dube has been given out LBW, he reviews. Looks out.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! The impact is umpire's call and it is hitting the middle pole and Jadeja has turned the game on its head with two wickets in the over. This lands outside off and turns back in. Dube looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal and the finger is raised. Dube reviews and replays show that he has to walk back. Rajasthan do not lose a review though.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, it is pulled through square leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and outside off, Dube guides it down towards short third man for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Parag walks out to bat!
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Timber! There is the huge wicket, the wicket Chennai needed and Buttler walks back one short of a half ton. A beauty to get rid of Buttler. This lands on middle and then spins away. Buttler goes back to defend but is beaten by the turn and it hits the stumps. This chase looks very difficult now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A dot! So despite 4 wides, just 6 from the over. A yorker on middle, it is jammed back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) This is turning out to be a long over. 4th wide. A full toss outside off, Dube swings but misses.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! One more wide! Well outside off, Shivam looks to jam it out but misses.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, it is played through mid-wicket just for one. A good over so far by Bravo.
10.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! A slowe one, it is pushed to covers.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Fuller and outside off, it is carved through covers for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Dot! A slower one outside off, it is played to covers.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Gets away with that one! Well wide outside off, left alone.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Two wides in a row! Well outside off, not played at.
10.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, left alone.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 189, are 98/7. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.