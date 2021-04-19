Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Times brilliantly but no runs! On off, Jos stands tall and pushes it to mid off. 13 from the over.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A good short one, Buttler looks to pull but misses.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Almost finds the edge this time! Fuller and outside off, Buttler looks to drive but is beaten.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver stuff! Buttler thai time waits for the slower one. It is fuller and right in the slot. Hammered over the long off fence for a biggie. 11 from the first three balls.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight down the ground! Fuller and on middle, this is lofted wide of mid on for a boundary. This was not timed that well but in the gap.
4.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Buttler looks to flick but misses. Wided!
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Full and outside off, left alone. End of a successful over.
Sanju Samson walks out to bat!
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Vohra falls in the trap! This is short and on middle, Manan pulls it in the air towards the man at deep mid-wicket who was just moved there. Jadeja takes it.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That will release the pressure that was building! This is short and on middle, Vohra picks th e length early and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Buttler shuffles right across and Sam bowls it on the body, cramping him for room. Buttler looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side for a leg bye.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Length and angling away, Vohra looks to play it late but is beaten.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end so a better over from Chahar! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a couple.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and on off, this is pushed towards cover, Jadeja dives and stops it.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely controlled! A slowe bumper, Buttler rolls his wrists over the ball, keeps it down and hits it through backward square leg for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this is guided to point.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Crisp but only one! Fuller and outside off, this is drive through covers for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Lengyh and this one nips back in, Buttler looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards the leg side for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) That is a super over from Curran! Anothrt cutter to end! It lands on off and then moves away. Beats the outside edge as Vohra tries to defend.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, this is guided through point for two.
1.4 overs (0 Run) One. Ore dot! A slower one outside off, Vohra looks to defend but then baila out of the shot.
1.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That needed to stick! Good attempt! This is very wide outside off, Buttler reaches out for it. It goes off the outside edge towards short third man. Thakur leaps and stretches one hand upwards, it does not stick in. Goes behind for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length again and angling away, it is pushed to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, defended.
Sam Curran is on now!
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end but 11 from the first! On off, Vohra guides it to short third man.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That is solid! What a shot to get off the mark! Shorter and on off, Vohra hangs back and guides it through point. Goes to the fence in no time.
0.4 over (0 Run) Vohra had to get bat on that! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
0.3 over (1 Run) Drags his length back and bowls it shorter and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Two now! On the pads, easy for Buttler, he works it through square leg for two. No swing again for Chahar.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! No swing for Chahar! He goes full in the search of it but it ends up being a half volley on middle. It is caressed down to the long on fence.
