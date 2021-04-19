Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time well-timed and away! Good length ball on middle, du Plessis stays on his crease and hits it straight as an arrow over the bowler's head. It bounces just inside the ropes and hits the advertising cushion.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Take that Mr. Unadkat! Faf is taking the charge tonight and is off to a flier. His second biggie of the evening already. Faf comes down the track, Unadkat sees it and bowls it slower. Du Plessis still goes with the shot. He mistimes it but still gets enough power on it to get it over the long off fence for a biggie.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Du Plessis now comes down the track. He takes this as a full toss on off. Du Plessis cannot stretch enough and just punches it back to the bowler.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another scoop and once again the same result. This time it was pace on from Unadkat. Faf once again shuffles inside his crease and scoops it and gets it over and away from short fine leg for a boundary.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fancy from Faf but he gets enough on it. Slower ball on off, du Plessis premeditates the scoop. Luckily for du Plessis he gets enough on it and gets it behind short fine leg for a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle. Moeen turns it to the leg side and takes a single to get off the mark.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball to finish the over. Another well-disguised slower one. It is on off, Faf taps it uppishly but luckily away from the fielder. Excellent start for Mustafizur. Just 3 runs and a wicket for the Fizz in his first.
Moeen Ali walks out at number 3!
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gaikwad departs and it is yet another failure for him. He was not looking comfortable at all and was struggling once again for timing. Mustafizur knew Gaikwad was going to come down the track and try to take charge. The Bangladeshi pacer smartly takes pace off the ball and bowls it onto the surface. Gaikwad hurries onto the shot as he looks to hit it straight down the ground. He mistimes it high in the air. It goes towards cover where Shivam Dube makes no mistakes and takes the catch.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, it is the slower one where Mustafizur rolls his wrists like Muralitharan. Faf taps it behind point and takes another quick run. This time the throw is at the keeper's end but missed this time too.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Once again Gaikwad walks down the pitch. This time he taps it to the right of mid on. He calls for a quick run. Morris gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the bowler's end but he misses.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Just over the stumps. It is on middle and off, Gaikwad comes down the track and swings hard but to no avail.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Movement from Fizz straightaway! Good length ball pitching on middle and coming back in. Faf gets a little inside edge onto the pads. The ball goes to the on side and they take a single.
Change in bowling. Mustafizur Rahman is introduced into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one now. It is bowled into the surface. Faf clips it behind square on the leg side and keeps the strike.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again Faf puts on his dancing shoes and gets a boundary! Shorter in length from Unadkat. The ball sits up nicely for du Plessis as he comes down the track. He slogs it across the line and gets a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Slowish delivery on middle. Gaikwad taps it towards mid on and takes a quick single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, it comes in a bit. Gaikwad does well to block it.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Faf glances it through square leg and gets a run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Gaikwad punches it to cover for one.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Faf du Plessis charges and deposits the ball over the ropes for the first time this evening. Spoils the over for young Sakariya! Faf comes down the track and takes the ball on the full. He hits it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good shot but there is protection in the deep! Good length delivery wide outside off. Gaikwad punches it sweetly through covers but there is a man in the deep so just one. That shot though will give him a lot of confidence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Gaikwad walks down the track to negate the swing now. It is on middle and off. Gaikwad keeps it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Full and wide outside off, this one goes away from the right-hander. Gaikwad looks to drive it on his front foot but misses.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Faf du Plessis is off the mark! Good length delivery around off, Faf pushes it away from cover and gets his first run of the evening.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Sakariya starts with a good length ball angling in to the right-hander. Gaikwad tucks it to the on side for one.
Who will bowl from the other end? Chetan Sakariya to operate from the other end first up.
0.6 over (0 Run) Excellent start from Unadkat. A dropped and just 5 off the first. Coul have and should have had a wicket. The last ball is fuller around off, du Plessis pushes it to the man at short cover.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller on off, Faf blocks it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Oh! Lovely ball and nicely played! Good length ball pitching on middle. This one jags back in to the right-hander. Faf du Plessis does really well to defend it late on.
0.3 over (1 Run) Nice shot! Good length delivery around off, Gaikwad punches it to the right of sweeper cover and gets a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) This time controlled from Unadkat! Fullish and wide outside off. Gaikwad dabs it to the man at short third man.
0.1 over (4 Runs) EDGED, DROPPED AND FOUR! It could have been a first ball wicket but instead it is a boundary to begin with. Lovely start from Unadkat. Full ball wide outside off, it comes in a bit. Gaikwad looks to defend it wide outside off. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the right of first slip. Tewatia there stretches, gets his hand to it but can't hold onto it. The ball goes behind and beats the man chasing it from gully to the fence.
We are all set for the action to begin! The two umpires have made their way out in the middle. The Rajasthan players are in a huddle with their skipper having final words of motivation before his players take their respective positions in the field. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad stride out to open the innings for Chennai. Jaydev Unadkat to start the proceedings with the new ball for Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Playing XI - Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Chennai Playing XI - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni, says they are unchanged. Dhoni says that Gaikwad needs to assess if he is playing the right shot and feels he is doing that. Tells if one is getting out in good deliveries then one should not feel too bad about it. Adds that last year's experience will help him a lot. Dhoni says that the wicket looks a bit tacky and tells they will have to assess at the start. Adds they will need to look for the dew as well.
Sanju Samson, Rajasthan skipper, says they want to bowl first, it suits well in this conditions and hence, they want to bowl first. States they need to keep it simple, they bat deep so they just need to go out an express themselves. Informs they are playing the same team. Ends by saying they respect Chennai but they will give them a competitive game and they are happy with how they are playing.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. MS Dhoni is out in the middle for the 200th time as a captain of Chennai. Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson is out in the middle too. Sanju Samson calls Tails and it comes down in his favour. RAJASTHAN OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop doing it says it is pitch number 6 where there was a 147 scored batting first as there was some seam but it looks drier and there might not be a lot of swing. Mentions you need to hit the good length area early on and that is where the bowlers success but later on the dew makes bowling difficult and yorkers are going to be key in the second half.
Hello and welcome to game number 12 as veteran, MS Dhoni's Chennai takes on young Sanju Samson's Rajasthan. Chennai come into this with a lot of confidence after getting their first win in a demolishing fashion against Punjab. Rajasthan too come into this one on the back of their first win of the season. Unlike Chennai, it was a thrilling first win for Samson as a skipper and Rajasthan. Both sides will come into this one high on confidence but one side's confidence will be dented. The question is who will that be? A thrilling game awaits us. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
