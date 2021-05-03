Two staff members and a bus driver at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been isolated from the rest of the team. The team has cancelled their practice session ahead of Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. CSK have been based in Delhi for the second leg of their IPL 2021 matches. They have played two games at the Arun Jaitely Stadium – against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 28 and against Mumbai Indians on May 1.

CSK moved to Delhi from Mumbai, where they played their first leg of games. Both Delhi and Mumbai are cities with two of the heaviest Covid-19 caseloads in India.

Moreover, five ground staff at Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) also tested positive for Covid-19. They too have been isolated.

Delhi is scheduled to host four more IPL matches until May 8. The next match at the venue is set to be played tomorrow between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

This is the second incident within the span of a day when players or staff members at IPL teams have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on Monday, two Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for Covid-19 leading to the postponement of Monday's match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

Both players have been isolated, the IPL said in a media release, and they are under medical supervision.

KKR are based in Ahmedabad, the other venue where IPL games have been going on presently.

The positive test results in their camp have prompted KKR to move to daily rounds of testing to identify any other cases and "treat them at the earliest", said the IPL.

"The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results," the IPL said in the media release.

"The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour."