With suspension of direct passenger flights from India to Australia, the Aussie contingent in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 have been left in complete jeopardy. Commentators like Michael Slater and Brett Lee are currently in India for IPL 2021, along with players like David Warner and Steve Smith. The Australian government have banned flights from India till May 15 and recently even the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that cricketers in the IPL will have to make their own arrangements to return home. Slater took to Twitter to slam his government for not helping out Australians in the tournament, and wrote, "If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect".

India has been heavily hit by the second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. In the last 24 hours, the country has seen a huge surge of 3.68 lakh fresh cases, and has taken India's caseload to 1.99 crore.

After the decision to suspend flights, three Australian cricketers - Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson - withdrew from the league and left for their country.

A total of 14 Australian players still remain in the tournament. The competition has also been heavily hit by the virus, with Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) getting suspended. KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for coronavirus.

Also, five Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff have tested positive. DDCA will be hosting IPL 2021 matches until May 8.