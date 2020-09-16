Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious video of him with teammate AB de Villiers, from his official handle. Chahal can be seen doing "touch-up" on the Proteas cricketer's face, with the latter assisting in this regard by remaining still. A song by singer Ben Howard called "Only Love" can be heard playing in the background during the video. "Because he wanted me to do his touch up @abdevilliers #onlylove," read the caption on the Instagram post by Chahal.

The spinner was earlier seen in a video dancing alongside South African all-rounder Chris Morris, with RCB reposting the video on Instagram. The two players can be seen walking in a groovy manner. "Gangsta mode #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #REPOST @yuzi_chahal23 Cruising into IPL week! @tipo_morris," read the caption on the video.

Chahal is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will be held in the UAE, after being shifted from India following increasing coronavirus cases. RCB have not won the IPL, over 12 editions of the tournament.

The franchise finished bottom of the table last year, with Chahal accounting for 18 wickets in 14 matches.

IPL 2020 will start on September 19, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB will start their league campaign with a clash against SunRisers Hyderabad on September 21.

The cash-rich league will be hosted in three stadiums - the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.