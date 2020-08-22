Yuzvendra Chahal, who has travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the IPL 2020, posted an adorable picture with his fiancee Dhanashree Verma on Instagram. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner had announced his engagement to choreographer Dhanashree Verma earlier this month on Instagram by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony. Parting with their family members is one of the most difficult things for any professional athlete and it becomes even harder in Chahal's case as was evident from his latest post which read: "You've stolen a pizza of my heart".

His fiancee was also quick to reply to the post and wrote: "I agree", along with a couple of emojis -- a pizza slice emoji and a red heart emoji.

Yuzvendra Chahal's financee Dhansshree Verma's reply to his post on Instagram

With less than a month left for the start of IPL 2020, as many as six franchises have reached the UAE, where the tournament will start on September 19.

RCB had shared a photo of their contingent aboard a flight to the UAE. Despite the mask, Chahal was easily recognisable in that picture as he was occupying one of the front seats.

One big name that was missing from that picture was RCB skipper Virat Kohli. However, by the evening he also announced his arrival in Dubai through a social media post that he captioned: "Hello Dubai!"

RCB's overseas stars like AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris also joined their teammates in the UAE on Saturday.

As per BCCI's protocols all these players will undergo a seven-day quarantine, and will have to return three negative COVID-19 tests before they can start their training.

Chahal has been one of the key members of RCB's bowling line-up for several years now and has proved his mettle by performing on a tough M Chinnaswamy wicket in Bengaluru.

RCB have never won the IPL, despite reaching the final twice in last 12 editions. They finished rock-bottom in last year's points table, after winning only five league matches out of 14.

With the change in venue and conditions, Kohli and Co. would be hoping to turn around their fortunes up-and get their hands on the IPL trophy for the first time and for that they would want Chahal to lead their spin-attack in some style.