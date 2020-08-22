Yuzvendra Chahal, the frontline leg-spinner for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to social media on Monday to share a photo where he is seen surrounded by a lot of greenery. "The best place to pose #naturelover," Chahal captioned the image posted on Twitter. Yuzvendra Chahal is presently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with the rest of the RCB squad and undergoing a mandatory quarantine ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. All the IPL 2020 squads have been put in quarantine before they can begin going through their paces for the tournament, which begins on September 19.

The 30-year-old who announced his engagement to choreographer Dhanshree Verma earlier this month, had further posted an image with her recently. "You've stolen a pizza of my heart," read the caption.

RCB have never won the IPL, finishing rock-bottom in the previous edition of the tournament. The franchise won five out of 14 league matches last year.

The 2020 edition will be played in UAE, following the coronavirus pandemic in India, which forced a delay in holding the tournament.

The event will begin on September 19, the final is set to be played on November 10 which is a Tuesday. This will be the first time in the history of the T20 tournament that the clash will not be played on a weekend.