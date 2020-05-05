Wriddhiman Saha, the SunRisers Hyderabad 's wicket-keeper batsman, has been active on social media and keeps sharing fun videos to entertain his fans. In the latest video that was shared by SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter account, Wriddhiman Saha can be seen sweeping his house. As the video continues, fans can see that Saha has found some innovative and funny ways to keep himself fit by exercising at home. He can also be seen spending time with his two-month-old son in the video. SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter account captioned the tweet saying, "A day in the life of Superman Saha".

Wriddhiman Saha has been a part of the SunRisers Hyderabad since 2018. In 2018, Saha played 11 matches for his team and managed to score 122 runs with an average of 15.25. Last year, Saha got to play just 5 games for SRH and was able to score 86 runs with an average 17.20 and a strike rate of 162.26.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman had been a regular for the Indian team in Test cricket. However, since Rishabh Pant's arrival to international cricket, Saha has not been an automatic choice for the Indian team in the longest format of the game.

Saha who was a part of the Indian team for the Test series against New Zealand did not get to play any game on the tour. Rishabh Pant was selected ahead of him in both the Test matches of the series. Saha has played 38 Test matches for the country and has scored 1,238 runs with an average of 30.2 with three Test centuries to his name.