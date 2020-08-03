Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli seems to be getting even better with each training session, ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kohli completed a flying, one-handed catch during a practice session, which can be seen in a video shared by the franchise's official Twitter handle. The 31-year-old took steady steps in front, before diving across to his right to complete the catch. The video further features AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel, who make their presence felt with some impressive attempts as well.

RCB are yet to win the tournament over 12 editions, despite reaching the final on three occasions.

The franchise has invested in the services of new additions like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris for the upcoming season, which will begin from September 19.

Josh Philippe and Isuru Udana are some of the other new signings, while Adam Zampa has joined the squad as a replacement for fellow Australian Kane Richardson.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL, having scored 5412 runs in 177 matches.

He further holds the record for scoring the highest runs in a single IPL season. The 31-year-old scored 973 runs with four centuries in the 2016 edition.

Meanwhile, De Villiers has amassed 4395 runs in 154 matches in the IPL, having scored 3 centuries so far. The Proteas cricketer has a strike rate of 151.23 with a highest score of 133*.

RCB will take on SunRisers Hyderabad on September 21 for their first match of the tournament.