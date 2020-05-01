Virat Kohli, who is an epitome of fitness, has been keeping up with his workout schedule even during his quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a small video of their skipper sweating it out in hotel room's balcony. "Welcome to Captain Kohli's gym. Seize the day," RCB captioned the video on Twitter. Virat Kohli landed in the UAE last week for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL 2020 was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

All the matches of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league will be played across three venues; Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

RCB finished on the eighth spot in last year's IPL and the Bangalore-based franchise will look to turn things around in the UAE.

Recently during a virtual meeting with his IPL teammates, Kohli highlighted the importance of following all the protocols and warned that one error can spoil the whole tournament.

"We have followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised," Kohli said.

Promoted

"Because I think one mistake by any one of us could literally spoil the whole tournament. And none of us want to do that," the RCB skipper added.

The T20 league kicks off on September 19 and the final of the IPL will be played on November 10.